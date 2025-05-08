Trump Unveils U.S.-U.K. Trade Deal Framework, Promises ‘No Red Tape’

US President Donald Trump makes a trade announcement as US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick (L), US Vice President JD Vance (2L), and British ambassador to the United States Peter Mandelson look on in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 8, 2025. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

8:42 AM – Thursday, May 8, 2025

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that the U.S. has reached a major trade deal with the U.K., making it the first since Trump announced his sweeping tariffs in April.

Advertisement

The 47th president spoke with reporters in the oval office telling them that the U.K. will be “opening up the country” for American goods, including agricultural products.

“They’ll also be fast-tracking American goods through their customs process, so our exports go to a very, very quick form of approval, and there won’t be any red tape,” he added. Meanwhile, the last details are still being finalized, according to the president. He also stated that the agreement will bring the U.K. into “economic security alignment with the United States.”

Trump has stated in the past that he has a close relationship with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, after meeting with him at the White House on February 27th.

During the major announcement, Starmer was patched in via speaker phone, claiming that the massive deal had been negotiated over a period of weeks.

Additionally, the U.K. Prime Minister gave credit to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer for playing key parts in the discussions.

The announcement comes after Trump unveiled sweeping 10% global tariffs in April for several countries, before implementing a 90-day pause on the levies while still negotiating new trade deals.

Trump posted on Truth Social that a “full and comprehensive” agreement had been made with the U.K. He also said deals with other countries were in “serious stages of negotiations.”

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!