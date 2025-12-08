Trump unveils plan for federal AI regulation: ‘There must be one rulebook’

A photo taken on January 2, 2025 shows the letters AI for Artificial Intelligence on a laptop screen (R) next to the logo of the Chat AI application on a smartphone screen in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany. (KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

President Donald Trump announced plans to sign an executive order aimed at regulating artificial intelligence at the federal level, arguing that the United States will only win the AI race if companies can work under “one rulebook.”

In a Monday Truth Social post, President Trump answered longstanding questions about the future of AI regulation, seeking to avoid different regulation standards within all 50 states, which he argues would hinder growth.

“There must be only One Rulebook if we are going to continue to lead in AI. We are beating ALL COUNTRIES at this point in the race, but that won’t last long if we are going to have 50 States, many of them bad actors, involved in RULES and the APPROVAL PROCESS,” Trump wrote.

“THERE CAN BE NO DOUBT ABOUT THIS! AI WILL BE DESTROYED IN ITS INFANCY! I will be doing a ONE RULE Executive Order this week. You can’t expect a company to get 50 Approvals every time they want to do something. THAT WILL NEVER WORK!” he added.

Critics argue that a uniform federal AI rulebook could weaken accountability by reducing both overall oversight and the specialized state-level regulations needed to address local problems.

In May, Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti led a bipartisan push, along with Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella, and Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark, in opposing a federal ban on state regulation of AI.

“The combined efforts of the states and the federal government have been, at best, barely enough to protect consumers from Big Tech,” Skrmetti stated at the time.

“AI has incredible potential but amplifies every risk we’ve seen from Big Tech and creates new risks we don’t fully understand. Eliminating state oversight through this reconciliation amendment guarantees Americans will suffer repeated violations of their privacy, consumer protection, and antitrust laws,” he continued.

“AI promises to revolutionize America’s economy, spur achievement and innovation, and improve lives across the country. However, the rise of such technology presents real, immediate dangers ranging from explicit material and election interference to deception, exploitation, and harassment against consumers. In the absence of federal leadership, state legislatures and attorneys general have continued to be at the forefront of ensuring AI is not abused and that consumers are protected.”

Last month, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) labeled unified AI regulation in Washington, “federal government overreach.”

“Stripping states of jurisdiction to regulate AI is a subsidy to Big Tech and will prevent states from protecting against online censorship of political speech, predatory applications that target children, violations of intellectual property rights and data center intrusions on power/water resources,” DeSantis added.

On the other hand, proponents of a unified federal regulation of AI argue that a patchwork of disjointed state-level regulation would hinder growth, forcing companies to adhere to different standards in every state and potentially lowering the United States’ standing in the AI race with China.

“There are some states that want to regulate these companies within an inch of their lives, and when they make a misstep, fine the heck out of them,” stated National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett on Monday. “This executive order that [Trump] promised to come out is going to make it clear that there’s one set of rules for AI companies in the U.S.”

Hassett added that President Trump reviewed “something close to a final” draft of the AI executive order this past weekend.

In January, President Trump announced a $500 billion investment in artificial intelligence, supported by OpenAI, SoftBank, and Oracle, to launch a new company called Stargate, designed to develop “the physical and virtual infrastructure to power the next generation of advancements in AI.”

