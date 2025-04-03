Trump Unveils Design Of New $5M ‘Gold Cards,’ Opening New Pathway For Affluent Migrants To Obtain U.S. Citizenship

US President Donald Trump holds the $5 million dollar Gold Card as he speaks to reporters while in flight on board Air Force One, en route to Miami, Florida on April 3, 2025. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:45 PM – Thursday, April 3, 2025

President Donald Trump unveiled the design of his brand new $5 million “gold cards,” giving affluent foreigners the right to live or work in the U.S. while offering a path to citizenship — in exchange for a $5 million fee.

President Trump previously announced plans to begin selling gold cards back in February.

Trump’s presentation of the gold cards follows U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick’s announcement that 1,000 Gold Cards have already been sold, generating $5 billion in revenue so far for the United States.

“For $5 million, this could be yours. That was the first of the cards. You know what that card is? It’s the Gold Card, the Trump Card, Gold Card,” Trump stated aboard Air Force One, while holding up the shiny card featuring his face.

President Trump also revealed that the card will “be out in about less than two weeks, probably.”

The gold card system is expected to eventually replace the EB-5 visa program, which provides the ability for foreigners to obtain a green card after investing in a U.S. business that creates or preserves jobs, with investment requirements ranging from $800,000 to $1,050,000 — depending on the location of the investment.

“There’s a line for EB-5 of 250,000 right now. 200,000 of these gold green cards is $1 trillion to pay down our debt,” Lutnick stated.

In 2024, over 12,000 EB-5 visas were issued.

Meanwhile, President Trump’s newest gold card system has also sparked debate, especially in regard to its “fairness.”

Lutnick estimates that around 37 million people can afford the gold card globally, potentially providing another stream of revenue to combat the growing U.S. national debt — which currently sits at over $36.22 trillion.

During his brief presentation and discussion of the cards with reporters aboard Air Force One, President Trump was also asked about the impact of his recently implemented tariffs on financial markets.

“Well, I mean, it’s to be expected where this is a patient that was very sick. We inherited– we really inherited a terrible economy, as you know, with a lot of problems, including loss of manufacturing and plants closed up all over the country. You know, we’ve lost 90,000 plants since NAFTA, if you think of that. Ninety thousand. It’s not even believable. Had about 6 million jobs. And so it’s a sick, it was a sick patient that went through an operation on liberation day. And it’s going to be, it’s gonna be a booming country, a very booming country. It’s going be amazing actually. We see it because we have trillions of dollars committed to come in,” Trump stated.

