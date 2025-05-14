Trump Unveils $200B Deal, With Qatar Set To Purchase Up To 160 Boeing Jets ‘Supporting 154K U.S. Jobs Annually’

U.S. President Donald J. Trump and Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad al Thani attend a signing ceremony at the Amiri Diwan, the official workplace of the emir, on May 14, 2025, in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:02 PM – Wednesday, May 14, 2025

President Donald Trump announced that the Qatari government committed to a $200 billion deal, purchasing 160 Boeing jets on Wednesday — in the “largest order of jets in the history of Boeing.”

The deal was the second leg of President Trump’s visit to the Middle East, after previously inking a massive $600 billion investment with Saudi Arabia.

“It’s over $200 billion but 160 in terms for the jets, that’s fantastic. So that’s a record, Kelly, and congratulations to Boeing. Get those plans out there, get them out there,” Trump stated, referencing Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg.

“Working together, we can help the entire region unlock its potential,” Trump told Sheik Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar. “You have unbelievable potential here, such great, such rich land, such beautiful, magnificent – it’s just a magnificent place, and you’re unlocking its potential.”

A White House fact sheet revealed that the agreement includes “up to” 210 Boeing 787 Dreamliner and 777x aircraft, marking Boeing’s “largest-ever widebody order and largest-ever 787 order.”

“This historic agreement will support 154,000 U.S. jobs annually, totaling over 1 million jobs in the United States during the course of production and delivery of this deal,” the fact sheet continued.

Meanwhile, Qatar Airways CEO Badr Mohammed Al-Meer emphasized that the deal is a “critical next step for Qatar Airways on our path as we invest in the cleanest, youngest and most efficient fleet in global aviation.”

“This is so we can meet the strong demand in the airline as we seamlessly connect passengers to the world better than anyone,” he added.

The deal also follows after President Trump accepted a luxurious Boeing 747-8 from Qatar, said to be worth around $400 million.

Trump defended his decision to defend the gift in an interview with Fox News‘ Sean Hannity on Tuesday.

“Some people say, ‘Oh, you shouldn’t accept gifts for the country.’ My attitude is, why wouldn’t I accept a gift?” Trump stated. “We’re giving to everybody else, why wouldn’t I accept a gift? Because it’s going to be a couple of years, I think, before the Boeings are finished.”

In his first term, Trump ordered Boeing to construct two new jets to replace the current fleet of Presidential Air Force 1 jets. However, due to various delays, the first plane is now expected to be delivered in 2027, with the second following in 2028. These delays have led to increased costs and frustration within the Trump administration.

“They’re way behind,” Trump continued. “Another mess that I inherited from Biden, and it’s going to be a while before we get them.”

The deal also includes an outline of $38 billion in potential investments with the “intent to further strengthen our security partnership,” including “support for burden-sharing at Al Udeid Air Base and future defense capabilities to air defense and maritime security.”

“Today’s announcement builds on yesterday’s $600 billion investment commitment secured in Saudi Arabia,” the White House added.

