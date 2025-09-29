Trump unveils 20-point Gaza peace proposal in joint press conference with Netanyahu

US President Donald Trump welcomes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu upon his arrival at the White House West Wing in Washington, DC, on September 29, 2025. (MEHMET ESER/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

1:29 PM – Monday, September 29, 2025

President Donald Trump hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Monday amid U.S. efforts to broker an end to the conflict in Gaza.

The meeting’s primary purpose was to push forward a U.S.-backed framework proposal to end the war, resolve the hostage situation, and address postwar governance of the Gaza Strip.

In a Sunday Truth Social post, prior to Monday’s meeting, President Trump expressed optimism for a potential deal, writing: “We have a real chance for GREATNESS IN THE MIDDLE EAST. WE ARE ON BOARD FOR SOMETHING SPECIAL, FIRST TIME EVER. WE WILL GET IT DONE!!!”

President Trump appeared in a Sunday interview with NBC News, stating that “everybody is on board” with the peace plan.

The official White House rapid response X account issued a 20-point peace proposal, detailing the demilitarization of Gaza, the release of the hostages, and an immediate ceasefire, and a transitional framework potentially paving the path for Palestinian statehood.

“This afternoon, after extensive consultation with our friends and partners throughout the region, I’m formally releasing our principles for peace, which people have really liked, I must say,” Trump stated. “I want to thank the leaders of many Arab and Muslim nations for their tremendous support in developing the proposal along with many of our allies in Europe.”

During the joint press conference, President Trump noted that if Hamas does not agree to the deal, the United States will fully support Israel in completely annihilating the terrorist group — though the peace framework gives Hamas members the other option to be exiled from the enclave.

“If accepted by Hamas, this proposal calls for the release of all remaining hostages immediately, but in no case more than 72 hours. So the hostages are coming back,” Trump stated.

President Trump reportedly presented his peace plan to several Arab nations at the United Nations General Assembly last week, which had been well received, according to foreign reports. However, it is unclear whether Hamas responded to the plan, according to the outlet.

The plan states that there will be no forced displacement of the Palestinian population in Gaza, while an international body would serve as an overseeing authority to a Palestinian committee in the interim.

The GOP president spoke about the international oversight body, called “the Board of Peace,” which he will lead.

“To ensure the success of this effort, my plans calls for the creation of a new international oversight body — the Board of Peace,” Trump added. “Which will be headed, not at my request, believe me… by a gentleman known as President Donald J. Trump of the United States.”

Netanyahu spoke at the press conference as well, announcing that if Hamas rejects President Trump’s peace plan, “then Israel will finish the job by itself. This can be done the easy way or it can be done the hard way. But it will be done. We prefer the easy way, but it has to be done.” “If this international body succeeds, we will have permanently ended the war. Israel will conduct further withdrawls linked to the extent of disarmament and demiltarization, but will remain in the security perimeter for the forseeable future. I think we are understanding that we are giving everybody a chance to have this done peacefully. Something that will achieve all our war objectives without any further bloodshed,” Netanyahu added.

Meanwhile, Israel has faced constant criticism from numerous nations embracing Palestinian statehood, prompting dozens of United Nations delegates to walk out of the General Assembly hall during Netanyahu’s speech on Friday.

In addition, Trump’s meeting comes on the heels of his other announcement, where the president stated that he “will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank… It’s not going to happen.”

Several high-ranking officials within the Israeli government have expressed support for the annexation of the West Bank, including Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, Defense Minister Israel Katz and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir.

“The president knows and believes that his plan to end the war is the best one the parties will get. Both sides will come out somewhat unhappy. The president believes in his plan and wants the war to end,” Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated on Monday.

The two world leaders are expected to engage with the press after the private meeting.

The Proposed Plan

Ceasefire & Security

Immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Temporary suspension of military operations on both sides.

Establishment of a U.S.-led oversight board to monitor ceasefire compliance.

Formation of an international security force — to maintain order.

Gradual Israeli withdrawal from Gaza under supervision.

Hostages & Prisoners

Immediate release of all hostages within 48–72 hours.

Recovery and identification of deceased hostages.

Verification of hostages’ safety by an independent international team.

Amnesty for low-level Hamas operatives who cooperate.

Monitoring of compliance by international observers.

Governance & Administration

Temporary governing board led by U.S. President Trump and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

Civil administration to transition to a reformed Palestinian Authority (PA).

Hamas banned from political governance unless fully demilitarized.

International advisors assist in rebuilding infrastructure.

Rule of law enforced by international security personnel.

Demilitarization & Long-Term Security

Complete disarmament of Hamas and other armed Islamist groups.

Destruction of tunnels used for attacks into Israel.

Ongoing intelligence-sharing between Israel, the U.S., and PA.

Enforcement of strict arms embargo in Gaza.

Implementation of permanent security checkpoints until “stability is ensured.”

