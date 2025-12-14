Trump: U.S. will enact ‘very serious retaliation’ against ISIS after Syrian ambush kills American soldiers

TOPSHOT – Iraqi government forces celebrate while holding an Islamis Sate (IS) group flag (YOUNIS AL-BAYATI/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

11:08 AM – Sunday, December 14, 2025

President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. will seek “very serious retaliation” for the recent murder of two U.S. service members and one American civilian interpreter in Syria, which was attributed to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

The ambush-style attack carried out on Saturday occurred as the soldiers “were conducting a key leader engagement,” according to Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell. “Their mission was in support of on-going counter-ISIS / counter-terrorism operations in the region.”

According to U.S. Central Command, the attack was “a result of an ambush by a lone ISIS gunman in Syria. The gunman was engaged and killed.”

Three other U.S. service members were also injured in the attack, while two members of Syria’s security force are also believed to have been injured.

President Trump responded on Saturday, offering his condolences to the American lives lost in the attack.

“We mourn the loss of three Great American Patriots in Syria, two soldiers, and one Civilian Interpreter. Likewise, we pray for the three injured soldiers who, it has just been confirmed, are doing well,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

“This was an ISIS attack against the U.S., and Syria, in a very dangerous part of Syria, that is not fully controlled by them. The President of Syria, Ahmed al-Sharaa, is extremely angry and disturbed by this attack. There will be very serious retaliation,” the president added.

Despite President Trump’s announcement, War Secretary Pete Hegseth stated that the “savage who perpetrated this attack was killed by partner forces.”

“Let it be known, if you target Americans — anywhere in the world — you will spend the rest of your brief, anxious life knowing the United States will hunt you, find you, and ruthlessly kill you,” Hegseth added on Saturday.

President Trump followed up his comments on Sunday, insisting that the attack was carried out by ISIS.

“We had three great patriots terminated by bad people, and not the Syrian government; it was ISIS. The Syrian government fought by our side,” Trump told reporters on Sunday.

According to the state-run SANA news agency, the shooting took place near the city of Palmyra, which is roughly 150 miles northeast of Damascus.

The attack marks the first U.S. troop fatalities since the fall of Syrian President Bashar Assad a year ago.

Under President Trump, the United States has since made efforts to build ties with al-Sharaa, a former terrorist with ties to al-Qaeda, who now claims to be reformed.

Prior to al-Sharaa’s visit to the White House last month, the State Department removed his terror designation, indicating the United States’ support of the new regime.

Roughly 1,500 U.S. troops have remained in Syria as of June following withdrawals due to Assad’s collapse, according to Fox News.

