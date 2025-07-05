Trump: U.S. will begin talks with China on TikTok deal as early as Monday

In this photo illustration the social media application logo for TikTok is displayed on the screen of an iPhone in front of a US flag and Chinese flag background in Washington, DC, on March 16, 2023. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:10 AM – Saturday, July 5, 2025

President Donald Trump said that he will begin talks with China in the coming days about a possible deal with TikTok.

On Friday, the president told reporters that he will begin talks with China on Monday or Tuesday regarding TikTok’s future.

He also said the United States “pretty much” has a deal on the sale of the short-video app. However, the White House will likely need China to approve it.

Advertisement

“We pretty much have a deal,” Trump told reporters. “I think we’re gonna start Monday or Tuesday . . . talking to China, perhaps President Xi [Jinping] or one of his representatives, but we pretty much have a deal.”

The plan to find an American buyer for the app was put on hold after China signaled it would not authorize it in response to Trump’s declaration of heavy tariffs on Chinese goods.

When asked how confident he was that China would agree to a deal, he said, “I’m not confident, but I think so. President Xi and I have a great relationship, and I think it’s good for them. I think the deal is good for China and it’s good for us.”

Last month, Trump extended the app’s deadline until September 17th to find a U.S.-based buyer. Trump initially signed an order to extend the timeline to sell the app in January, it gave TikTok a deadline of April 5th. He also later gave the app another 90 day extension, which was due to expire on June 19th.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!