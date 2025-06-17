Trump: U.S. has ‘complete and total control’ over Iranian airspace but we’re sparing Iran’s Supreme Leader ‘for now’

An excavator removes debris from a residential building that was destroyed in today’s attack by Israel in Tehran, on June 13, 2025 in Tehran, Iran. (Photo by Majid Saeedi/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:57 AM – Tuesday, June 17, 2025

President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that the U.S. has “complete and total control” over Iranian airspace, further indicating the United States’ involvement in the Israel-Iran war.

“We now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran. Iran had good sky trackers and other defensive equipment, and plenty of it, but it doesn’t compare to American made, conceived, and manufactured ‘stuff.’ Nobody does it better than the good ol’ USA,” Trump wrote.

The president also went on to threaten Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in a follow up Truth Social post, writing: “We know exactly where the so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there – We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now. But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump continued. Advertisement

Additionally, Trump issued a third Truth Social post, calling on Iran to enter “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!”

The war kicked off last Thursday after Israel launched “preemptive” airstrikes on Iranian aboveground nuclear facilities, top military officials, and nuclear scientists. The strikes were justified by the Israeli government as they argued that Iran was dangerously close to developing nuclear weapons.

The two sides have persisted in exchanging airstrikes, while President Trump had already previously signaled a possible entry into the conflict. However, although the U.S. is now actively involved, its role as of late is primarily supportive and defensive — rather than offensive, according to incoming Israeli and American media reports.

Additionally, the United States has continued to send Naval forces to the region, as a third U.S. Navy destroyer has now entered the eastern Mediterranean Sea, along with a second U.S. carrier strike group, heading toward the Arabian Sea. One Tanker aircraft, which can assist in refueling Israeli fighter jets, was also mentioned by U.S. sources in surfacing reports.

Although the U.S. Pentagon has corroborated that the recent build up in the Middle East is purely defensive, it also places the United States in a position to join the offensive — that is, if President Trump chooses to launch an attack for any reason.

Trump also revealed that he has stopped “reaching out” to Iran for peace talks after initially pleading with the Middle Eastern nation to strike a nuclear deal.

“If they want to talk, they know how to reach me. They should have taken the deal that was on the table – Would have saved a lot of lives!!!” he said at the time.

