Trump: U.S. considering ‘very strong options’ on Iran amid rising protester death toll

(Top) US President Donald Trump pumps his fist on January 11, 2026. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images) / (Background) A crowd gathers during a pro-government rally on January 12, 2026 in Tehran, Iran. (Photo by Stringer/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Cory Hawkins and Brooke Mallory

4:07 PM – Monday, January 12, 2026

President Donald Trump explicitly warned of “very strong options,” including potential military action, against the Iranian government following a deadly crackdown on nationwide anti-government protests, which has so far resulted in over 500 protester deaths.

According to President Trump, Iran is “starting to” cross the United States’ “red line” by killing so many unarmed protesters, further threatening extreme consequences for any attack on American interests.

Iranian officials have since vowed that any U.S. intervention will be met with a “regret-inducing response” against American interests. Iranian leaders specifically identified U.S. military bases, naval ships, and Israel as “legitimate targets” for retaliation.

With the Iranian military on high alert, analysts warn that Tehran could deploy its missile and drone units for direct strikes — or even preemptive actions — should they perceive a move by Washington to aid the ongoing protests.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday, Trump stressed that the U.S. military was considering some “very strong options” while also noting that Iran appeared willing to negotiate, adding that talks about a potential meeting were already underway. The U.S. President revealed that Iranian officials reached out on Saturday to propose negotiations for a new deal, while cautioning that the U.S. might act even before a meeting is arranged if the situation continues to deteriorate.

Since late December 2025, Iran has been engulfed in nationwide anti-government protests sparked by severe economic hardships, including a record collapse of the Iranian rial, the official currency of Iran, and soaring inflation.

What began as a reaction to financial instability quickly evolved into a broad movement demanding political reform and an end to theocratic rule across at least 190 cities. In response, the Iranian government has implemented a violent crackdown and internet blackouts, with the U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) reporting at least 544 deaths.

However, Iran Human Rights (IHRNGO) warns the actual figure could be “over 2,000.”

Source Confirmed Deaths Estimated/Unconfirmed Deaths HRANA (Human Rights Activists News Agency) 544 483 protesters and 47 security personnel. Iran Human Rights (IHRNGO) 648 Warns the actual figure could be “over 2,000.” Time Magazine / Local Academics 6,178 Based on reports from 63 public/military hospitals. National Council of Resistance of Iran 3,000+ Reported across 195 cities.

If the regime continues its lethal use of force, President Trump reiterated that he is considering conducting military and cyber strikes to protect demonstrators.

“They’re starting to, it looks like, and there seem to be some people killed that aren’t supposed to be killed,” the president said, referring to innocent Iranian civilians. “These [Iranian government leaders] are violent — if you call them leaders, I don’t know if they’re leaders or just if they rule through violence. And, we’re looking at some very strong options. We’ll make a determination.”

President Trump told reporters that he is receiving hourly briefings on the crisis in Iran, citing disturbing footage of protesters being shot or killed in chaotic stampedes. Nonetheless, while emphasizing that the U.S. is “locked and loaded,” Trump warned that he is prepared to halt the Iranian regime’s violent actions if the lethal crackdown continues.

“Iran is in big trouble,” he said. “It looks to me that the people [protesters] are taking over certain cities that nobody thought were really possible just a few weeks ago. We’re watching the situation very carefully.”

Additionally, in a move to penalize the Iranian government for its lethal crackdown and “stubborn” defiance, President Trump unleashed a sweeping new trade weapon on Monday, slapping an immediate 25% tariff on any nation that dares to do business with the regime.

“Effective immediately, any Country doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a Tariff of 25% on any and all business being done with the United States of America. This Order is final and conclusive. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

President Donald Trump Truth Social Post – Jan. 12, 2026

Meanwhile, Iranian authorities have intensified their crackdown, branding demonstrators as “rioters and terrorists” while orchestrating mass pro-government rallies to project a narrative of domestic stability.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has dismissed President Trump’s warnings as “deceitful,” accusing the U.S. of employing “treacherous mercenaries” to destabilize the nation and vowing that the Islamic Republic will not retreat. Backing this hardline stance, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf warned that any American intervention would trigger immediate retaliation against U.S. bases, naval assets, and regional allies like Israel.

As the regime frames the unrest as a foreign-orchestrated conspiracy, Iranian officials have declared that Iran is fully prepared for war should the U.S. attempt to intervene militarily.

To suppress the movement, Iranian authorities imposed a near-total internet blackout last Thursday effectively cutting the country off from the global community as protests continued to surge across nearly 190 cities. Amid this information vacuum, the regime has escalated its threats of harsh punishment, including the possibility of mass trials and capital charges for those labeled as “insurrectionists.”

