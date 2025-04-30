Trump Tower Coming To Dubai In ‘Landmark’ Development

The Dubai skyline including Burj Khalifa (C), the world’s tallest building, is pictured after sunset on December 31, 2024. (Photo by FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

3:33 PM – Wednesday, April 30, 2025

A new 80-story Trump International Hotel & Tower will be built in Dubai in a new major project.

Real estate developers, including The Trump Organization, Qatari Diar, and Dar Global made the announcement on Wednesday, announcing that they will be building a $5.5 billion structure.

The new project will also include an 18-hole Trump International Golf Course, Trump Villas, and a Land of Legends theme park.

The major project, led by Qatari Diar, is designed as a 4.4-mile-long mega entertainment resort district on Sheikh Zayed Road, at the entrance to Downtown Dubai — close to the Financial Metro Station.

Eric Trump, President Donald Trump’s son, was in the Gulf on Wednesday to promote the deal. He told Reuters on Tuesday that the Gulf area is also dependent on a “strong United States of America” and a peaceful Middle East.

“Trump International Hotel & Tower, Dubai is a project that reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence, luxury and innovation,” Eric said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Trump Tower Dubai becomes the fifth collaboration with Dar Global, the international affiliate of Saudi Arabia’s Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company.

Dar Global CEO Ziad EL Chaar issued a statement saying: “Dubai’s vibrant economy and strategic location make it a prime destination for global investment, and Dar Global recognizes this potential.”

However, a grand opening date was not revealed in the announcement.

Trump is set to visit Qatar in the next few weeks, and he has also suggested that he would be signing critical investment agreements during the trip.

