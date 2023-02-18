Trump to visit East Palestine

US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before departing Harlingen, Texas on January 12, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Roy Francis

7:46 AM PT – Saturday, February 18, 2023

Former President Donald Trump has made plans to visit East Palestine on Wednesday, according to Fox News.

The former president will be travelling to East Palestine, Ohio to meet with members of the community and local officials as they are still dealing with the aftermath of the toxic train derailment.

The derailment has contaminated the water and air in the area, with people from the surrounding area reporting severe symptoms that are due to the toxins that have been released.

Trump, who was the first candidate to announce his 2024 presidential bid, has a strong relationship with the citizens of Ohio. In the 2016 election, the former president had won 51% of the votes, with that number rising to 53% in 2020.

The Biden administration has also announced, more than two weeks after the disaster, that it would deploy medical personnel and toxicologists to the area. The officials will be deployed from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).