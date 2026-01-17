Trump to sue JPMorgan Chase for ‘Debanking’ him

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the press upon returning to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on January 13, 2026. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

2:05 PM – Saturday, January 17, 2026

President Donald Trump announced his plans to sue JPMorgan Chase for allegedly “debanking” him after the rowdy January 6, 2021, protest at the U.S. Capitol.

In a Truth Social post on Saturday, Trump denied a Wall Street Journal report that he offered JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon the position of Chairman of the Federal Reserve. He then broke the news of his upcoming lawsuit.

“In fact, I’ll be suing JPMorgan Chase over the next two weeks for incorrectly and inappropriately DEBANKING me after the January 6th Protest, a protest that turned out to be correct for those doing the protesting — The Election was RIGGED!” declared the president.

On January 6, 2021, a joint session of Congress was held to certify the results of the 2020 Presidential election, which Trump encouraged his supporters to peacefully protest. After marching to the Capitol, chaos and confusion ensued as some Capitol Police fired tear gas and rubber munitions into crowds while others removed barricades and waved protesters inside. On his social media, in Tweets and an uploaded video, Trump urged protesters to “go home in peace.” Despite this, and despite leaked footage showing Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi admitting, “I take responsibility” for failing to prepare National Guard troops, the incident was framed as a violent coup orchestrated by Trump.

Dimon has publicly acknowledged that JPMorgan has deliberately debanked certain individuals, though he denied any unlawful motives behind the institution’s decision-making.

“We do not debank people because of religious or political affiliations,” Dimon said. “We do debank them. They have religious and political affiliations. We debank people who are Democrats, we debank people who are Republicans, we debank different religious folks. Never was that for that reason.”

Trump signed an executive order (EO) in August that will penalize discrimination by financial institutions based on an individual’s political or religious beliefs, requiring banks to reinstate clients who were previously denied services.

“The banks discriminate against conservatives, they discriminate against religion, because they’re afraid of the radical left, I suspect,” Trump said at the time in a White House statement. “We’re going to get them. Nobody knows the banking industry better than me, and I’m not going to let them take advantage of you any longer.”

