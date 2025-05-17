Trump To Speak With Putin On Monday To Stop The ‘Bloodbath’ In Ukraine

US President Donald Trump uses a cellphone aboard Marine One before it departs Leesburg Executive Airport in Leesburg, Virginia, on April 24, 2025. (Photo by ALEX WROBLEWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

11:03 AM – Saturday, May 17, 2025

President Donald Trump announced that he has a scheduled phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin scheduled for Monday to discuss a ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine war.

“I WILL BE SPEAKING, BY TELEPHONE, TO PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN OF RUSSIA ON MONDAY, AT 10:00 A.M. THE SUBJECTS OF THE CALL WILL BE, STOPPING THE ‘BLOODBATH’ THAT IS KILLING, ON AVERAGE, MORE THAN 5000 RUSSIANS AND UKRAINIAN SOLDIERS A WEEK, AND TRADE,” Trump wrote in a Saturday Truth Social post.

Trump continued stating that he will also be speaking to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to push for a ceasefire.

Advertisement

“I WILL THEN BE SPEAKING TO PRESIDENT ZELENSKYY, VARIOUS MEMBERS OF NATO. HOPEFULLY IT WILL BE A PRODUCTIVE DAY, A CEASEFIRE WILL TAKE PLACE, AND THIS VERY VIOLENT WAR, A WAR THAT SHOULD HAVE NEVER HAPPENED, WILL END. GOD BLESS US ALL!!!” he added.

Trump’s announcement comes after Putin previously skipped agreed to peace talks in Turkey on Thursday, instead sending his aide, Vladimir Medinsky.

Zelensky slammed Putin for being “unserious about real negotiations” for failing to meet in person.

“After we understood the level of the Russian delegation, we saw that they unfortunately are very unserious about real negotiations,” Zelensky stated.

“Russia once again demonstrated that it does not intend to end the war, having sent a delegation of rather low-level representatives,” he added. “Moreover, such a Russian approach is a sign of disrespect – toward the world and all partners.”

The negotiations consisted of Medinsky, Ukraine’s Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio – marking the first time the two warring nations have engaged in negotiations since 2022.

Rubio also spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Saturday to welcome a prisoner exchange agreement between Moscow and Kyiv which is set to exchange 1,000 prisoners-of-war from each nation.

During Rubio’s call to Lavrov, he highlighted that the United States is “committed to achieving a lasting end to the Russia-Ukraine war.” The respective leaders will look to reach a peace agreement to end the three-year war in Europe.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!