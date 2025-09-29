Trump to speak at Tuesday’s U.S. Military leader gathering at Quantico

The sign for Marine Corps Base Quantico is seen outside of the main gate on September 28, 2025 in Quantico, Virginia. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

3:07 PM – Monday, September 29, 2025

President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak at a high-level gathering of U.S. military commanders at Marine Corps Base Quantico on Tuesday.

The meeting, convened by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, is considered unprecedented in its scale and scope. President Trump’s participation in the meeting was not part of the original plan, but was added at his own request.

The GOP president stated that he intends to discuss the military’s successes and convey an uplifting message to the assembled military leaders.

Approximately 800 U.S. Generals and Admirals from around the world have been summoned, along with their senior enlisted advisers. One reported goal of the gathering was to discuss the military’s advancements and to reinforce a “warrior ethos” within the armed forces.

Hegseth has long emphasized the need for stronger standards and a return to traditional values

Meanwhile, the president was asked about the nature of Tuesday’s meeting, to which he stated, “It’s really just a very nice meeting talking about how well we’re doing militarily, talking about being in great shape, talking about a lot of good, positive things. It’s just a good message.” “We have some great people coming in, and it’s just an ‘esprit de corps,’” Trump stated, referencing the French phrase, meaning group spirit. “That’s all it’s about. We’re talking about what we’re doing, what they’re doing, and how we’re doing.”

The gathering will include hundreds of Generals and Admirals of the one-star rank or higher from around the globe, as well as top advisors who have been summoned by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

Hegseth is anticipated to lay out his vision for the future of the military.

“Let him be friendly with the Generals and Admirals from all over the world,” Trump stated on Hegseth while questioning the interest in the story. “You act like this is a bad thing. Isn’t it nice that people are coming from all over the world to be with us?”

The event is taking place at Quantico, an education hub and military installation for both the Marines and the FBI, located roughly 30 miles outside of Washington, D.C.

The expected number of attendees could potentially exceed 1,000, according to Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.). Duckworth has been pushing back on the Pentagon’s insistence on an in-person meeting, questioning why the meeting could not be conducted virtually, inquiring about which entities would cover the travel costs, and warning that the expected government shutdown could affect return travel.

The meeting is expected to be filmed and may be made available to the public later.

