Trump to sign executive order mandating voter ID: ‘NO EXCEPTIONS’

A volunteer for the Independent political party stands outside a polling station waiting to speak to voters in Arlington, Virginia on November 7, 2017. (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

9:17 AM – Sunday, August 31, 2025

President Donald Trump announced that he will sign an executive order requiring voters to present identification in all U.S. elections, while also largely eliminating mail-in voting.

President Trump issued the announcement in a Saturday Truth Social post, stating: “Voter I.D. Must Be Part of Every Single Vote. NO EXCEPTIONS! I Will Be Doing An Executive Order To That End!!!”

The president added that he will also remove the mail-in voting option, “Except For Those That Are Very Ill, And The Far Away Military. USE PAPER BALLOTS ONLY!!!” Advertisement

Trump’s announcement follows a previous executive order signed in March, which required proof of citizenship for voter registration and mandated that all ballots be received by Election Day.

President Trump’s executive order may be challenged in the courts, as his previous executive order relating to voter identification requirements was struck down in April by Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Kollar-Kotelly, a Clinton appointee, maintained that the president did not have the authority to regulate elections, as that power is delegated to Congress and individual states.

“Consistent with the allocation of power, Congress is currently debating legislation that would affect many of the changes the President purports to order,” Kollar-Kotelly wrote in her ruling. “No statutory delegation of authority to the Executive Branch permits the President to short-circuit Congress’s deliberative process by executive order.”

Kollar-Kotelly’s comments were in relation to the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act (SAVE Act), which would require individuals to provide proof of U.S. citizenship when registering to vote in federal elections.

The SAVE Act passed the House in April but faces difficulty in the Senate due to Democrat opposition.

Despite opposition from Senate Democrats, requiring proof of citizenship remains popular among Americans, as 83% support proof of citizenship requirements for individuals registering to vote, and 84% support identification requirements on Election Day, according to a 2024 Gallup poll.

The poll found that 67% of Democrats, 84% of Independents, and 98% of Republicans support voter ID mandates, while 66% of Democrats, 84% of Independents, and 96% of Republicans support proof of citizenship requirements.

