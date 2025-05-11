Trump To Sign Executive Order Lowering Cost Of Prescription Drugs, Pharma Prices By ’30-80%’

U.S. President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on March 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

2:33 PM – Sunday, May 11, 2025

President Donald Trump announced that he plans on signing an executive order on Monday morning to lower the cost of prescription drugs by “30 to 80%.”

On Sunday, Trump posted on Truth Social stating that he would be imminently revealing one of “the most important and impactful” orders he has ever issued.

A few hours later, the president made the announcement stating that, “prescription Drug and Pharmaceutical prices will be REDUCED, almost immediately, by 30% to 80%.”

“For many years the World has wondered why Prescription Drugs and Pharmaceuticals in the United States of America were SO MUCH HIGHER IN PRICE THAN THEY WERE IN ANY OTHER NATION, SOMETIMES BEING FIVE TO TEN TIMES MORE EXPENSIVE THAN THE SAME DRUG, MANUFACTURED IN THE EXACT SAME LABORATORY OR PLANT, BY THE SAME COMPANY??? It was always difficult to explain and very embarrassing because, in fact, there was no correct or rightful answer,” his post began. “The Pharmaceutical/Drug Companies would say, for years, that it was Research and Development Costs, and that all of these costs were, and would be, for no reason whatsoever, borne by the “suckers” of America, ALONE,” he continued. “Therefore, I am pleased to announce that Tomorrow morning, in the White House, at 9:00 A.M., I will be signing one of the most consequential Executive Orders in our Country’s history.”

The president continued stating that “they will rise throughout the World in order to equalize and bring FAIRNESS TO AMERICA!”

Trump said that he will be instituting a “most favored nation’s policy whereby the United States will pay the same price as the Nation that pays the lowest price anywhere in the World.”

“Our Country will finally be treated fairly, and our citizens’ Healthcare Costs will be reduced by numbers never even thought of before,” he concluded.

