Trump To Replace U.S. Attorney Nominee Ed Martin: ‘Diminished Likelihood Of Advancing Out Of Senate’

4:15 PM – Thursday, May 8, 2025

President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he will be selecting a new candidate to replace interim U.S. Attorney Ed Martin, his choice for the role of top prosecutor in the District of Columbia (DC).

During his brief period as interim U.S. Attorney, Martin launched the Make D.C. Safe Again initiative, which aimed to address violent crime in the District. Reports indicated that under his leadership, there was a 25% reduction in violent crime, along with intensified prosecutions for firearm trafficking, drug distribution, and violent offenses.

However, the 47th president said on Thursday that he would soon serve as “the new Director of the Weaponization Working Group, Associate Deputy Attorney General, and Pardon Attorney” — since it was brought to his attention that Martin did not have enough Senate support needed for confirmation.

Trump made the announcement on Truth Social.

GOP Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina had declared on Tuesday, this week, that he would not vote to advance Martin’s nomination.

“I was disappointed. A lot of people were disappointed, but that’s the way it works sometimes,” President Trump said. “He wasn’t rejected, but we felt it would be very, it would be hard. And we have somebody else that we’ll be announcing over the next two days who’s going to be great.”

Martin, a conservative activist associated with the “Stop the Steal” movement, was appointed to the position on an interim basis, with his tenure extending until May 20th.

In this capacity, Martin orchestrated a purge of left-wing prosecutors involved in handling criminal cases arising from the January 6, 2021, protest at the U.S. Capitol.

However, Senator Tillis asserted that he has “no tolerance for anybody who entered the building on Jan. 6 and that’s probably where most of the friction was.” He continued to reiterate that his worries regarding Martin were in relation to the incident at the Capitol.

“I was there [on Jan. 6]. I mean, I was at the president’s speech. I walked down Constitution Avenue. And I got up to the Capitol late. I go to the Capitol pretty frequently. I saw the barriers that had been knocked over, and I saw people singing on the steps of the Capitol. Now, I left before anything else happened, so I don’t know as much,” Martin explained previously.

Senator Tillis continued, explaining his position on the matter.

“If Mr. Martin were being put forth as a U.S. attorney for any district except the district where Jan. 6 happened, the protests happened, I’d probably support him,” Tillis said.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) also stated earlier this week that Tillis’ opposition signaled a diminished likelihood of Martin advancing out of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

