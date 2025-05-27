Trump to pull remaining federal funding from Harvard, calls school ‘very antisemitic’

Violet Barron, a Harvard junior and activist with multiple pro-Palestinian groups, speaks at a protest against Harvard’s stance on the Gaza war in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on April 25, 2025. (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

8:37 AM – Tuesday, May 27, 2025

The Trump administration is planning to cancel all remaining federal contracts with Harvard University, only a day after the president said he was pulling $3 billion in grants from the “very antisemitic” institution.

The latest cuts from the school, which was worth close to $100 million, were revealed in a memo that will be sent out to all federal agencies early Tuesday, according to the New York Post.

The signed letter by the U.S. General Services Administration, orders the agencies to start providing a list of contracts that will need to be let go.

Advertisement

It also instructs the agencies to “seek alternative vendors for future services where you had previously considered Harvard.”

The newest letter blames the move on Harvard’s inability to crackdown on antisemitism on the school’s campus, and alleged “race discrimination” in its admission process.

“In light of this deeply troubling pattern, each agency should consider its contracts with Harvard University and determine whether Harvard and its services efficiently promote the priorities of the agency,” the memo states. “We recommend that your agency terminate for convenience each contract that it determines has failed to meet its standards, and transition to a new vendor those contracts that could be better serviced by an alternative counterparty.”

Additionally, if the agencies find that the Ivy League School should be allowed to keep funding, the Trump administration has ordered them to provide a reason for why Harvard should be allowed to stay on the federal government’s books, according to the letter, which was reported by the New York Times.

Meanwhile, the latest move is expected to affect a total of nine agencies but it was not specified which ones, according to The Times.

Among the contracts Harvard currently has with the government are a $49,858 contract with the National Institutes of Health, which researches the effects of drinking coffee and a Homeland Security Department contract worth $25,800 for senior executive training.

“As you know, being a counterparty with the federal government comes with the deep responsibility and commitment to abide by all federal laws and ensure the safeguarding of taxpayer money,” the letter states. “As fiduciaries to the taxpayer, the government has a duty to ensure that procurement dollars are directed to vendors and contractors who promote and champion principles of nondiscrimination and the national interest.”

Nevertheless, the letter is the latest escalation in a battle between Harvard and the Trump administration, who has repeatedly accused the school of left-wing bias.

Meanwhile, the 47th president has already frozen close to $3.2 billion in grants and contracts with Harvard, arguing that the school has hired Democrats and has refused to stop antisemitism across the campus.

On Monday, the commander-in-chief announced that he wanted to pull another $3 billion in federal grants away from the Ivy League school to instead invest that money in trade schools.

The Trump administration has also been trying to kick out thousands of foreign students enrolled at the university and has recently called for the school to hand over a list that has all of its visa-backed students.

However, the school was given relief after a U.S. judge temporarily blocked the Trump administration from stopping Harvard to allow foreign students to enroll in their institution.

Trump criticized the school on Monday, accusing them of stalling on his demand for a list of all its foreign students.

“We are still waiting for the Foreign Student Lists from Harvard so that we can determine, after a ridiculous expenditure of BILLIONS OF DOLLARS, how many radicalized lunatics, troublemakers all, should not be let back into our Country,” he said on Truth Social.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!