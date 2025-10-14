Trump to posthumously award Charlie Kirk Medal of Freedom

Turning Point USA executive director Charlie Kirk speaks during Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest at the Phoenix Convention Center on December 22, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sani Unutoa

12:09 PM – Tuesday, October 14, 2025

President Donald Trump is set to posthumously award Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

On Tuesday afternoon, a ceremony will be held at the White House to honor Kirk on what would have been his 32nd birthday.

The ceremony coincides with the National Day of Remembrance for Kirk, and comes more than one month after the conservative activist was assassinated in Utah.

President Trump said this will be a great celebration and revealed that it will include the late Turning Point USA (TPUSA) founder’s wife, Erika Kirk.

After Trump announced to the world that Kirk died from a fatal gunshot wound on September 10th, he revealed the next day that he will be awarding Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom as he hailed the Turning Point USA founder “a giant of his generation.”

Advertisement

According to the official website of Congress, the ceremony is scheduled for 4 p.m. EST at the White House Rose Garden. The Presidential Medal of Freedom is “presented to individuals to recognize a lifetime of significant achievements in the arts, public service, science, or other fields.”

“The crowd for Charlie K’s Presidential Medal of Freedom presentation is so big and enthusiastic that I moved it out to the new Rose Garden, where everyone can see the Presidential Wall of Fame and the Palm Court renovation,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Both chambers of Congress have passed resolutions designating October 14th, his birthday, as a National Day of Remembrance for Kirk.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!