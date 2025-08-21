Trump to personally patrol D.C. streets alongside police and National Guard amid crime-fighting efforts, public protests

(L) WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 21: Members of the South Carolina National Guard patrol outside of Union Station on August 21, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) / (R) WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 21: Metropolitan Police Department responds to a shooting on H Street Northeast on August 21, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:37 PM – Thursday, August 21, 2025

President Donald Trump has announced plans to personally join law enforcement and National Guard patrols in Washington, D.C., as part of his administration’s intensified crackdown on crime in the capital.

The announcement was made during a radio interview on Thursday.

Trump explained to conservative radio host Todd Starnes that he would be “going out” with police and military to oversee the surge in federal law enforcement and National Guard.

“I’m going to be going out tonight, I think, with the police and with the military, of course. So we’re going to do a job. The National Guard is great. They’ve done a fantastic job,” Trump said.

A week ago, President Trump deployed the National Guard to support local police, citing D.C.’s surging crime.

This followed after Edward Coristine, a 19-year-old staffer at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), was brutally attacked during an attempted carjacking and assault of a woman in Washington, D.C., on August 3rd. Known by his online moniker “Big Balls,” Coristine was with his significant other near Swann Street NW in the Logan Circle neighborhood when a group of approximately 10 juvenile gang members surrounded their vehicle. He sustained a concussion, broken nose, and black eye.

The White House reported that ever since federal officers arrived in D.C. on August 7th, more than 600 arrests have been made, including at least 251 foreigners who had been living in the country illegally.

However, despite the fact that the district is being cleaned up, the federal takeover has been met with controversy and resistance. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and other local officials have expressed opposition, arguing that the focus should remain on the most violent criminals, rather than immigration enforcement and the removal of homeless encampments.

Furious left-wing protesters have also lined the streets to express their opposition to the federal takeover, holding anti-Trump signs.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

