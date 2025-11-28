Trump to pardon fmr President of Honduras

(Background) Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernández presents his national statement on November 1, 2021 in Glasgow, United Kingdom. (Photo by Andy Buchanan – Pool/Getty Images) / (R) US President Donald Trump on November 25, 2025. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack and Brooke Mallory

3:05 PM – Friday, November 28, 2025

President Donald Trump announced his intention to grant a full and complete pardon to former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández, who was convicted in a U.S. federal court in March 2024.

Hernández’s release date was supposed to be in 2070, which would make him 102-years-old. He was previously convicted on charges of drug trafficking and weapons offenses, being sentenced to 45 years.

Throughout his 2022 arrest, 2024 trial, and sentencing, Hernández has maintained his innocence, asserting that he never trafficked drugs, accepted bribes from cartels, or used his presidential power to protect smugglers. He has described himself as a victim of a “vendetta and conspiracy,” orchestrated by organized crime figures and political opponents in Honduras and the U.S.

Hernández has also consistently framed his case as politically motivated persecution, arguing that it stems from his anti-corruption and anti-drug efforts as president — as he extradited over 20 traffickers to the U.S.

Additionally, he and his supporters argue that the U.S. targeted him due to Honduras’ geopolitical tensions, including his conservative National Party’s opposition to leftist policies and migration. In a May 2022 video statement after his extradition, Hernández maintained that he was “innocent” and “set up by drug traffickers.”

Meanwhile, in the announcement, President Trump described Hernández as having been “treated very harshly and unfairly,” seemingly suggesting that the pardon is merely an act of justice.

The announcement was also part of a larger post endorsing Honduran presidential candidate Nasry “Tito” Asfura ahead of the country’s election. The President posted on Truth Social in regard to his decision.

“I will be granting a Full and Complete Pardon to Former President Juan Orlando Hernandez who has been, according to many people that I greatly respect, treated very harshly and unfairly,” he stated.

Trump further emphasized that he would “be very supportive” of Nasry Juan Asfura Zablah, also known as Tito Asfura, should he win the presidential election in Honduras. This is due in part to “the United States” having “so much confidence in him, his Policies, and what he will do for the Great People of Honduras,” Trump added.

Hernández and Nasry “Tito” Asfura are longstanding members of the conservative National Party of Honduras. It is a right-wing party, founded in 1902, that has historically emphasized law and order, national security, and opposition to leftist policies.

Hernández served as the party’s presidential nominee in 2013 and 2017, winning both elections, while Asfura was the party’s nominee in 2021 — currently leading it as its national president.

“VOTE FOR TITO ASFURA FOR PRESIDENT, AND CONGRATULATIONS TO JUAN ORLANDO HERNANDEZ ON YOUR UPCOMING PARDON,” Trump concluded.

