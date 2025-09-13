Trump to NATO nations: ‘STOP BUYING OIL FROM RUSSIA’

U.S. President Donald departs the White House on September 11, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

3:40 PM – Saturday, September 13, 2025

President Donald Trump urged all NATO countries to stop buying oil from Russia, believing it would help end the war in Ukraine.

On Saturday, the president posted an excerpt from a letter he had sent to all NATO nations on X.

“I am ready to do major sanctions on Russia when all NATO nations have agreed, and started, to so the same thing, and when all NATO nations STOP BUYING OIL FROM RUSSIA,” Trump wrote, adding that, “the purchase of Russian oil, by some (countries), has been shocking!” Advertisement

NATO is comprised of 32 member countries. Of these, Turkey is the third largest buyer of Russian oil, behind China and India, according to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA). The country spent $62.1 billion on Russian oil from January 2023 to July 2025.

Hungary and Slovakia are also Russian oil customers, according to the same study.

According to the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, France, Belgium and Spain accounted for approximately 85% of all Russian liquid natural gas imports in 2024.

Trump believes that buying fossil fuels from Russia “greatly weakens your negotiating position, and bargaining power over Russia.”

The president put the ball in NATO’s court, adding that he is “ready to ‘go’” when they are.

“I believe that this, plus NATO, as a group, placing 50% to 100% TARIFFS ON CHINA, to be fully withdrawn after the WAR with Russia and Ukraine is ended, will also be of great help in ENDING this deadly, but RIDICULOUS, WAR,” Trump stated.

China is the largest buyer of Russian fossil fuels, having spent $158.7 billion on oil from January 2023 to July 2025, according to CREA.

“China has a strong control, and even grip, over Russia, and these powerful Tariffs will break that grip,” the president’s letter read.

Trump emphasized that this is “not TRUMP’S WAR,” and that it never would have happened if he were elected president in 2020—a point Russian President Putin reiterated last month.

President Trump has made several efforts to negotiate peace between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, including meeting with each leader recently. He has since expressed his disappointment that the two had not been able to schedule their own bilateral meeting due to disagreements over a location.

Now, Trump says that NATO countries who don’t follow his suggestion are “wasting” his time, “and the time, energy, and money of the United States.”

