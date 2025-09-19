Trump to meet in-person with President Xi Jinping, discuss TikTok deal

(Background) U.S. President Donald Trump talks at a press conference at Chequers at the conclusion of a state visit on September 18, 2025, in Aylesbury, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) / (L-Top) Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks in The Great Hall of People on September 04, 2025, in Beijing, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump announced that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping will have their first face-to-face meeting since his re-election, and have “made progress” on a TikTok deal.

In a Truth Social post on Friday, Trump summarized his “very productive call with President Xi.”

“We made progress on many very important issues including Trade, Fentanyl, the need to bring the War between Russia and Ukraine to an end, and the approval of the new TikTok deal,” the president wrote. Advertisement

On four separate occasions, Trump has delayed the implementation of a law requiring TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, to sell the social media app or face a ban in the U.S. due to national security concerns. The latest extension was approved on Tuesday and will end on December 16th. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent revealed that a “framework” agreement has been reached in order to keep the platform available.

On Thursday, during a press conference with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer on his State visit to England, the president told reporters how much he values TikTok, teasing the phone call with the Chinese president.

“We’re speaking to President Xi on Friday to see if we can finalize something on TikTok because there is tremendous value. I hate to give away value, but I like TikTok. It helped get me elected,” Trump said.

Trump also mentioned that Charlie Kirk, the conservative activist assassinated last week, had suggested he create a TikTok account during his 2024 presidential campaign. Trump credits Kirk and the platform for his administration doing “unbelievably well with the youth.”

“TikTok has tremendous value,” the president reiterated. “The United States has that value in its hand because we’re the ones that have to approve it. I specifically get the right to approve it.”

Trump also said that he and Xi are making several plans to meet in person.

“I also agreed with President Xi that we would meet at the APEC Summit in South Korea, that I would go to China in the early part of next year, and that President Xi would, likewise, come to the United States at an appropriate time,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit is an annual meeting of the leaders of 21 APEC economies to discuss economic cooperation and trade issues. This year’s summit is set for Friday, October 31st, through Saturday, November 1st, in Gyeongju, South Korea.

Trump’s last face-to-face meeting with Xi was in 2019 during the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan.

He will also visit China in 2026, though the exact dates are yet to be revealed. His last visit was in 2017, during his first term in office.

Xi, likewise, has apparent plans to visit the U.S., though the “appropriate time” also is yet to be disclosed publicly. His last time in the United States was for the 2023 APEC Summit in San Francisco, California, where he had a bilateral meeting with former President Joe Biden.

“The call was a very good one,” Trump reported. “We will be speaking again by phone, appreciate the TikTok approval, and both look forward to meeting at APEC!”

This attitude is a far cry from Trump’s last call with the Chinese president in June, when the two were embroiled in a trade battle with tariff rates as high as 145%.

