Trump to Meet EU’s von der Leyen to secure trade deal

US President Donald Trump (R) shakes hands with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (L) during a meeting, in Turnberry south west Scotland (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

9:09 AM – Sunday, July 27, 2025

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump on Sunday in an attempt to secure a trade deal for the European Union before a 30% blanket tariff on EU imports takes effect.

In a Friday social media update, von der Leyen stated that Trump “agreed to meet in Scotland on Sunday to discuss transatlantic trade relations, and how we can keep them strong.”

Prior to the meeting, the U.S. and EU negotiating teams were reportedly in “final talks” on tariff rates for key industries, including cars, steel, aluminum, and pharmaceuticals, according to Reuters.

“The question is, do they offer President Trump a good enough deal that is worth it for him to step off of the 30% tariffs that he set,” stated Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who flew to Scotland on Saturday for the meeting.

A trade deal between the United States and the EU would be significant, as they are each other’s largest trading partners, together accounting for one-third of global trade.

“We’re cautiously optimistic that there will be a deal reached,” stated an anonymous Trump administration official. “But it’s not over till it’s over.”

Individuals with insider knowledge of the situation told CNBC that the trade deal may include a 15% tariff on EU imports to the United States.

The trade negotiations are taking place before Trump’s 30% levies are set to take effect next month.

President Trump stated that there is a “50/50 chance” the two world leaders leave the meeting having reached a trade deal.

The meeting follows President Trump’s ability to secure a 15% baseline tariff with Japan earlier this week.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!