Trump to host WH dinner with top Wall Street executives

The Wall Street street sign is seen outside of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on April 11, 2025 in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:45 AM – Wednesday, November 12, 2025

President Donald Trump is set to host a White House dinner with a prominent group of Wall Street executives on Wednesday night, including CEOs from JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, and BlackRock.

A White House official confirmed the upcoming dinner, according to a report by The Hill. The meeting will reportedly include JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman, Morgan Stanley CEO Ted Pick, Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman, and BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, among other business leaders.

Many of the attendees have been long-time donors to President Trump, some of whom have announced major investments in the United States.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent are also expected to attend the dinner.

President Trump’s meeting with prominent business executives highlights his efforts to continue pushing for investments in domestic supply chains seen as critical for U.S. national security.

The meeting comes after JPMorgan moved forward with a $1.5 trillion initiative to invest in industries deemed “critical to national economic security and resilience” under President Trump.

Under the agreement, JPMorgan will directly invest up to $10 billion through equity and venture-capital investments that are deemed critical to U.S. national security.

JPMorgan’s domestic investment is expected to include defense and aerospace, energy independence, supply chain and manufacturing, and frontier technologies.

According to a CBS News report, the Trump administration is also expected to focus on affordability, which remains a top concern for Americans.

Meanwhile, Bessent revealed that the Trump administration is discussing the $2,000 rebate the president floated out days ago, noting that the administration is considering restricting the payment to families making less than six figures.

“Well, there are a lot of options here that the president’s talking about a $2,000 rebate and those — that would be for families making less than, say, $100,000,” Bessent stated in a Wednesday “Fox & Friends” interview.

Bessent added that the limit has yet to be decided, although “it’s in discussion.”

The Trump administration’s focus on the economy comes as the Supreme Court considers the legality of the tariffs, which have generated roughly $100 billion in tax revenue since the end of October.

In a Tuesday Truth Social post, President Trump argued that should the Supreme Court overturn his tariffs, the United States would be facing an “insurmountable National Security Event.”

“The ‘unwind’ in the event of a negative decision on Tariffs, would be, including investments made, to be made, and return of funds, in excess of 3 Trillion Dollars,” Trump stated in reference to the funds that would have to be refunded should the Supreme Court overturn his tariffs. “It would not be possible to ever make up for that kind of a ‘drubbing.’ That would truly become an insurmountable National Security Event, and devastating to the future of our Country – Possibly non-sustainable!” the president added.

