Trump to hold Monday press conference on D.C. crime after signaling federalization: ‘We want our Capital BACK’

People walk along the east front plaza of the US Capitol as night falls (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

9:29 AM – Sunday, August 9, 2025

President Donald Trump announced that he will hold a press conference on Monday to discuss implementing measures to combat violent crime in Washington, D.C.

The announcement follows after White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced on Thursday that “President Donald Trump has directed an increased presence of federal law enforcement to protect innocent citizens” in Washington, D.C., which has been “plagued by violent crime for far too long.”

The White House turned its attention to crime in Washington, D.C., in the aftermath of the attempted carjacking and brutal beating of a former Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) staffer, Edward Coristine.

“Crime in Washington, D.C., is totally out of control. Local ‘youths’ and gang members, some only 14, 25, and 16-years-old, are randomly attacking, mugging, maiming, and shooting innocent Citizens, at the same time knowing that they will be almost immediately released. They are not afraid of Law Enforcement because they know nothing ever happens to them, but it’s going to happen now!” Trump wrote on Tuesday in a Truth Social post.

“If D.C. doesn’t get its act together, and quickly, we will have no choice but to take Federal control of the City, and run this City how it should be run, and put criminals on notice that they’re not going to get away with it anymore,” Trump continued, sharing a photo of a bloodied Coristine after the recent attack.

Trump’s directive ordering federal law enforcement in Washington, D.C., will reportedly last for 7 days, while reserving “the option to extend as needed.”

President Trump followed up on his Tuesday warning with an additional post on Sunday, revealing that a press conference on the matter will be taking place on Monday.

“We’re having a News Conference in the White House. I’m going to make our Capital safer and more beautiful than it ever was before. The Homeless have to move out, IMMEDIATELY. We will give you places to stay, but FAR from the Capital. The Criminals, you don’t have to move out. We’re going to put you in jail where you belong,” Trump wrote.

“It’s all going to happen very fast, just like the Border. We went from millions pouring in, to ZERO in the last few months. This will be easier — Be prepared! There will be no ‘MR. NICE GUY.’ We want our Capital BACK. Thank you for your attention to this matter,” the president added.

The federal law enforcement agencies reportedly included in the federal patrols include personnel from Homeland Security Investigations, the U.S. Capitol Police, the Federal Protective Service, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Enforcement and Removal Operations, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the U.S. Marshals Service, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

