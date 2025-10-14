Trump to endorse Milei, tying $20B U.S. lifeline to his political future in Argentina: ‘If he wins, we’re staying with him’

(R) President Donald Trump (R) and President of Argentina Javier Milei hold a meeting in the Cabinet Room at the White House on October 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) / (Background) Milei reacts during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Cabinet Room at the White House on October 14, 2025. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

6:45 PM – Tuesday, October 14, 2025

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he would endorse Argentinian President Javier Milei for re-election, in addition to informing him that America’s $20 billion financial support package for Argentina will completely depend on whether Milei and his administration remain in power.

Speaking alongside Milei at the White House, Trump praised the libertarian leader and signaled that continued U.S. backing would be conditional on Milei’s political success.

“If he wins, we’re staying with him. And if he doesn’t win, we’re gone,” Trump said, referring to Argentina’s upcoming elections.

In early October, the Trump administration finalized the $20 billion financial lifeline for Argentina, structured as a currency swap line and direct purchases of Argentine pesos. The move aims to “stabilize Argentina’s economy amid a currency crisis” and support President Milei ahead of midterm elections.

Under the deal, the U.S. Treasury will provide dollars in exchange for Argentine pesos, giving Buenos Aires critical liquidity as inflation remains above 100% and foreign reserves near historic lows.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent described the plan as a “financial lifeline” for an ally pursuing free-market reforms. But he also emphasized that U.S. assistance would be contingent on Argentina maintaining “sound fiscal and market-oriented policies” — with Milei’s continued leadership.

Milei, who took office in December 2023, is not personally on the ballot this month but he faces crucial legislative midterm elections on October 26th. His party, La Libertad Avanza, is fighting to secure a congressional majority to advance a sweeping program of deregulation and austerity measures.

Analysts say the outcome will determine whether Milei can continue implementing his economic reforms — or face gridlock in Congress.

A spokesperson for Milei also noted that Trump’s comments reflected broader support for Argentina’s “pro-liberty” direction — including Milei’s potential bid for re-election in 2027.

Trump’s comments drew sharp responses both in Argentina and the United States. Opposition leaders in Buenos Aires, including former president Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, accused D.C. of meddling in Argentina’s internal politics. In Washington, D.C., Democrat lawmakers expressed unease over the conditional nature of the assistance.

Supporters of the deal maintain that the partnership strengthens U.S. influence in South America at a time when China has deepened its presence through infrastructure loans and commodity trade.

“Argentina is a beacon in the Western Hemisphere,” Bessent said earlier this month. “We want to see them succeed.”

Argentina’s October midterms will serve as a key test for Milei’s reformist agenda — and for Trump’s emerging strategy of politically linked economic diplomacy.

Should Milei’s party perform strongly, D.C. is expected to move forward with the financial coordination measures in 2026. However, if opposition forces regain control of Congress, the aid package and growing U.S.-Argentina relationship is expected to falter.

