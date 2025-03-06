Trump To End Legal Status Protections For 240K Ukrainians, Increasing Deportations

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters from the Resolute Desk after signing an executive order to appoint the deputy administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration in the Oval Office at the White House on January 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

10:00 AM – Thursday, March 6, 2025

The Trump administration is planning to revoke temporary legal status from close to 240,000 Ukrainians who fled to the United States due to their country’s war with Russia, a senior official and multiple sources involved said.

The move, which is projected to come into effect as soon as April, would reverse the welcoming of Ukrainians received under the Biden administration, potentially putting them on a fast pace track to deportation.

The planned reversal of protection for migrated Ukrainians was already underway before Trump publicly feuded with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last week in the Oval Office.

According to sources, it’s part of a broader Trump administration move to get rid of legal status for over 1.8 million migrants that were allowed to enter the U.S. under temporary humanitarian parole programs that were launched under the Biden administration.

A Trump executive order issued on January 20th called for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to “terminate all categorical parole programs.”

Additionally, the administration plans on revoking parole for close to 530,000 Cubans, Nicaraguans, Haitians and Venezuelans as soon as this month.

The plan to revoke parole for those nationalities was first reported by CBS News.

Migrants who have their parole status taken away could be set for fast-track deportation proceedings.

The move follows the White House suspending its intelligence sharing with Ukraine and cutting off all U.S. military aid to the war-torn nation as America tries to force Ukraine to the negotiating table.

The relationship between the two sides appeared to be collapsing last Friday after Trump and Zelensky had an intense argument in the Oval Office about the overall state of the war.

However, Zelensky said Tuesday night he was ready to work with Trump’s “strong leadership” and wants to “make things right” after their “regrettable” Oval Office heated conversation.

On Wednesday, the U.S. piled pressure on Zelensky to cooperate with Trump in convening peace talks with Russia by pausing intelligence-sharing with Ukraine.

“We have taken a step back and are pausing and reviewing all aspects of this relationship,” national security adviser Mike Waltz said Wednesday. Meanwhile, during his address to Congress Tuesday night, Trump said he had been in “serious discussions with Russia” and had “received strong signals that they are ready for peace.” He went on: “I received an important letter from President Zelensky of Ukraine.” Trump then revealed that Zelensky’s letter said: ‘Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer. Nobody wants peace more than the Ukrainians. Regarding the agreement on minerals and security, Ukraine is ready to sign it at any time that is convenient for you.’ Trump said: “I appreciate that he sent this letter, just got it a little while ago.” Trump also criticized Europe about their role overall in the war. “Europe has sadly spent more money buying Russian oil and gas than they have spent on defending Ukraine by far.”

During his 2024 campaign, Trump pledged to end all Biden administration immigration programs, stating that they went beyond the bounds of U.S. law.

