Trump to deploy troops to Portland to defend against ‘domestic terrorists’ amid anti-ICE protests

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media as he departs the White House on September 26, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

2:15 PM – Saturday, September 27, 2025

President Donald Trump has stated that he is sending U.S. troops to Portland, Oregon, to protect from Antifa and other “domestic terrorists.”

On Saturday morning, the president made the announcement on Truth Social.

“At the request of Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, I am directing Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to provide all necessary Troops to protect War ravaged Portland, and any of our ICE Facilities under siege from attack by Antifa, and other domestic terrorists,” he said.

Trump continued stating that he is also “authorizing Full Force, if necessary.”

Portland has been declared a sanctuary city since 2017, meaning it does not comply with federal illegal immigration enforcement.

On the heels of a deadly shooting at a Dallas Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility, United States Attorney General Pam Bondi called for federal agents from multiple agencies to be sent to cities across the country to protect ICE agents and facilities.

Portland may be the first city to see Bondi’s plan in action after Trump’s temporary military takeover of Washington, D.C., to handle the capital city’s crime epidemic.

After years of violence, especially during the BLM riots of 2020, Trump signed an executive order (EO) on Monday formally designating Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization.

“Antifa is a militarist, anarchist enterprise that explicitly calls for the overthrow of the United States Government, law enforcement authorities, and our system of law,” the White House said in the order. “It uses illegal means to organize and execute a campaign of violence and terrorism nationwide to accomplish these goals.”

In response to the shooting in Dallas, allegedly carried out by 29-year-old Joshua Jahn, now deceased, Trump attributed the violent crime to “domestic terrorism networks,” such as Antifa, which perpetuate harmful rhetoric.

“The continuing violence from Radical Left Terrorists, in the aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s assassination, must be stopped. ICE Officers, and other Brave Members of Law Enforcement, are under grave threat. We have already declared ANTIFA a Terrorist Organization, and I will be signing an Executive Order this week to dismantle these Domestic Terrorism Networks,” the president posted on Truth Social on Wednesday. “I AM CALLING ON ALL DEMOCRATS TO STOP THIS RHETORIC AGAINST ICE AND AMERICA’S LAW ENFORCEMENT, RIGHT NOW!”

Oregon Democrats criticized Trump’s decision to send federal troops to their most populous city.

Representative Maxine Dexter (D-Ore.), whose district includes Portland, called the deployment “an egregious abuse of power and a betrayal of our most basic American values.

“Authoritarians rely on fear to divide us,” she wrote on Saturday to X. “Portland will not give them that.” “My office is reaching out to the White House and Homeland Security for more information. We have been provided no information on the reason or purpose of any military mission. There is no national security threat in Portland. Our communities are safe and calm. I ask Oregonians to stay calm and enjoy a beautiful fall day. We will have further comment when we have more information,” Oregon Governor Tina Kotek stated on saturday.

