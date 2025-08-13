Trump to continue building Border wall with reclaimed materials sold by Biden admin as Bondi initiates legal action

(Background) US workers are seen from Ciudad Juarez as they work to reinforce the border wall in El Paso, Texas, United States, on the border with Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua State, Mexico on February 25, 2025. (Photo by HERIKA MARTINEZ/AFP via Getty Images) / (Center) U.S. President Donald Trump speaks. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack and Brooke Mallory

4:14 PM – Wednesday, August 13, 2025

President Donald Trump has revealed that Attorney General Pam Bondi is initiating legal action against the company that sold surplus materials originally intended for the border wall during Trump’s first term.

The lawsuit reportedly centers on allegations of improper handling and commercial distribution of government-purchased resources, raising questions about accountability and oversight in the management of federal infrastructure projects under former President Joe Biden.

In December 2024, reports emerged that the Biden administration was auctioning off unused border wall materials, initially purchased during the Trump administration, for as little as $5 through the GovPlanet online marketplace, The Texas Tribune reported.

These materials were intended for border wall construction but were not used since construction was halted under Biden’s executive orders.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the GOP president answered questions pertaining to the Southern Border wall while visiting the Kennedy Center. A reporter asked President Trump if he plans on finishing the project after roughly 458 miles were completed before President Biden’s inauguration, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Trump decried the Biden administration’s action regarding the wall in his briefing, asserting that the wall could have been finished in less than a month, that is, had the materials not been sold.

“Biden sold it for pennies on the dollar, three cents on the dollar, four cents on the dollar,” he lamented. “They sold it.” Trump also remarked that the auctioning of wall materials was when he “first realized that these people actually want to have open borders.” “They stole the wall from us,” the president added. “That wall is so expensive to build. And we had it, as you know, hundreds of miles of it, and they came along and they basically sold it for scrap, and what a shame that is.”

Biden’s executive order (EO) stated that “the United States has a right and a duty to secure its borders and protect its people against threats. But building a massive wall that spans the entire southern border is not a serious policy solution.”

All of the wall materials sold in 2023 under Biden have been valued between $260 million and $350 million. The materials include hundreds of steel panels and thousands of pounds of concrete.

Spurred on by Attorney General Ken Paxton (R-Texas), a federal judge blocked Biden from selling any more of these materials in December. Additionally, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick (D-Texas) vowed last year to purchase the auctioned border wall materials from the Biden administration in order to donate them back to the incoming Trump administration.

However, the state ultimately did not go through with purchasing those auctioned materials.

The company responsible for auctioning off the unused materials is GovPlanet, an auction clearinghouse for public-sector and government surplus. In relation to the wall, the company gave a recent statement to Fox News Digital, saying they reached an agreement with the Trump administration:

“GovPlanet has reached an agreement, working with the Office of the Border Czar, to return border wall materials that were previously deemed surplus and sourced by the federal government to GovPlanet via existing contracts,” the company reported.

Officials from the company also emphasized that they were cooperating with the Trump administration “at cost” to return the materials to “protect the millions of dollars that U.S. taxpayers had already invested in this initiative.”

“We are expediting the transfer of these materials to support the administration’s border protection plans. We value our longstanding partnership with the U.S. government and look forward to continuing to support America’s federal agencies,” they said.

