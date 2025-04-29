Trump To Celebrate First 100 Days With Michigan Speech

The US President Donald J. Trump appears to celebrate together with the 2025 Super Bowl Champions – The Philadelphia Eagles, on the south lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C. on April 28, 2025. (Photo by ANDREW THOMAS/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

8:20 AM – Tuesday, April 29, 2025

President Donald Trump will be marking his first 100 days in office for his second term on Tuesday evening with a speech in Macomb County, Michigan, which is just outside of Detroit.

The 47th president is expected to highlight the achievements and progress he has made so far, including cutting back heavily on government waste and mass deportations. Other moves include the changes he has made to the global trade landscape as a whole.

The president will be hosted by Macomb Community College in Warren, Michigan to make his remarks.

“[I]nflation has cooled, consumer prices dropped month-over-month for the first time in three years, and gas prices are lower across the country,” the White House said in announcing the speech, and it went on to praise the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) for getting rid of “waste, fraud, and abuse across the executive branch” and canceling “numerous discriminatory DEI contracts.”

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has emphasized that border crossings have reached the lowest in decades, and has been working to deport illegal migrants accused of heinous crimes and drug-related charges.

The speech also comes as the Trump administration continues to work on trade negotiations with other nations by imposing worldwide tariffs on foreign imports.

Earlier this month, Trump said during an interview with TIME that he’s reached 200 trade deals with other countries since April 2nd.

On Monday, the president signed three more executive orders targeting sanctuary cities, increasing English proficiency requirements for truck drivers and ordering the Justice Department to provide legal resources for law enforcement officers accused of wrongdoing.

Additionally, the president said in a post on Truth Social Monday that “the Presidential Personnel Office has surpassed 80% of all political hires across our largest departments, including the United States Department of Justice, State, Defense, Treasury, Veterans Affairs, and Commerce,” which he says has “beaten all records set by previous administrations.”

