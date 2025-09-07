Trump to attend U.S. Open men’s final 

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 07: U.S. President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he boards Air Force One on September 7, 2025 at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. President Trump is traveling to New York to attend the U.S. Open men’s singles final. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:06 AM – Sunday, September 7, 2025

President Donald Trump is set to attend the U.S. Open men’s final match.

President Trump has departed to attend the men’s final match in New York at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday.

According to a report by the Associated Press, Trump will watch the final from Rolex’s suite in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

This will be Trump’s first appearance at the Grand Slam tournament in New York since 2015.

The United States Tennis Association (USTA), which hosts the US Open, has asked broadcasters to censor “distractions” from Trump’s attendance.

“With respect to Broadcast Coverage, the President will be shown on the World Feed and the Ashe Court Feed during the opening anthem ceremony,” an email from the USTA first reported by Bounces said. “We ask all broadcasters to refrain from showcasing any disruptions or reactions in response to the President’s attendance in any capacity, including ENG [Electronic News Gathering] coverage,” it continued.

The USTA has said that it “regularly” asks its “broadcasters to refrain from showcasing off-court disruptions.”

