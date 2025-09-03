Trump to ask SCOTUS to toss E. Jean Carroll sexual assault verdict

Magazine Columnist E. Jean Carroll arrives for her civil trial against former President Donald Trump at Manhattan Federal Court on May 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:29 PM – Wednesday, September 3, 2025

President Donald Trump has announced his intention to petition the U.S. Supreme Court (SCOTUS) to overturn the $5 million civil verdict in the case brought against him by writer E. Jean Carroll.

In a recent filing, Trump’s attorneys asked the Supreme Court for an extension to formally request a review of the case. The petition is currently due September 11th, but his legal team is seeking to push the deadline to November 10th.

“President Trump intends to seek review by this Court of significant issues arising from the Second Circuit’s erroneous decision,” his lawyers wrote in a filing dated Aug. 27, but which wasn’t made publicly available by the Supreme Court until this week. Advertisement

In January last year, a New York City federal jury ruled that Trump must pay $18.3 million in compensatory damages and $65 million in punitive damages to Carroll.

While Trump was not found guilty of rape, he was found guilty of sexual abuse and defamation, despite the fact that there was no evidence of sexual abuse.

In that trial, the GOP president was mandated to pay $5 million, but the “evidence” for sexual abuse was Carroll’s testimony about unwanted sexual contact, rather than physical proof or eyewitness accounts — leading many conservatives to accuse New York’s criminal justice system of political discrimination.

Carroll claimed that at some point in 1996, she was raped and sexually assaulted by Trump at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan — which is located across from Trump Tower.

The compensatory damages were intended to compensate Carroll for the “harm to her reputation” and the “distress caused by Trump’s statements,” which she claimed damaged her personally and professionally.

Nonetheless, Trump has repeatedly denied all allegations made against him.

