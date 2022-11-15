Trump to announce 2024 presidential bid today

Supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump await his arrival at a rally for Ohio Republicans at the Dayton International Airport on November 7, 2022 in Vandalia, Ohio. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:10 AM PT – Tuesday, November 15, 2022

45th President Donald J. Trump is expected to announce his highly anticipated 2024 presidential campaign. Trump will make the announcement from his Mar-a-Lago home on Tuesday night.

This will be his third bid for the presidency.

In a post to Truth Social, Trump said that hopefully Tuesday will be one of the most important days in the history of the country.

He also teased the announcement last week during a Save America rally, by saying that he’ll have to do it again “in order to make our country successful, safe and glorious.”