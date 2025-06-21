Trump to address the nation 10PM ET following air strikes on 3 nuclear sites in Iran 

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at the Phoenix Convention Center on December 22, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona.(Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

6:00 PM – Saturday, June 21, 2025

President Donald Trump has released a statement regarding the U.S. bombing nuclear sites in Iran and will be addressing the nation at 10:00 p.m. ET time.

On Saturday, Trump posted to Truth Social that the United States had completed “a very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran.”

The president stated that he will be addressing the nation at 10:00 p.m. ET time.

“This is a historic moment for the United States of America, Israel, and the world,” he posted on Truth Social. “Iran must now agree to end this war.” This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!