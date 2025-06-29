Trump threatens to pull federal funding to NYC if Mamdani is elected: ‘He’s a communist’

Zohran Mamdani, New York City Mayoral Candidate, and Letitia James, Attorney General of New York, take part in the 2025 NYC Pride March on June 29, 2025 in New York City. (Adam Gray/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:18 PM – Sunday, June 29, 2025

President Donald Trump sharply criticized NYC socialist mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, threatening to cut federal funding if he is elected and implements his proposed agenda.

Trump slammed Mamdani as a “pure communist,” during a Sunday interview on Fox News.

“He’s a communist, I think it’s very bad for New York,” Trump stated. “Let’s say this, if he does get in, I’m going to be president and he’s going to have to do the right thing, or they’re not getting any money.” Advertisement

According to NYC’s comptroller, the city enjoyed over $100 billion from the federal government through various programs and entities in 2024, which could significantly impact Mamdani’s proposed agenda.

“I can tell you this, whoever’s mayor of New York is going to have to behave themselves, or the federal government is coming down very tough on them financially,” Trump continued. “I used to say we will never have a socialist in this country.”

“He’s a radical left lunatic,” he added.

Trump’s comments follow after 33-year-old Mamdani was able to secure the NYC’s Democrat mayoral primary over former New York Governor Chris Cuomo, positioning Mamdani as a front runner for November’s election.

Mamdani’s socialist agenda includes freezing the rent for rent-stabilized units, city owned grocery stores, free bus fares, tax increases for “Whiter neighborhoods,” and upholding NYC’s sanctuary status, among others.

Mamdani appeared on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday, where he refuted Trump’s claim that he’s a communist, stating: “No, I am not.”

“I am not and I have already had to start to get used to the fact that the president will talk about how I look, how I sound, where I’m from, who I am,” Mamdani stated.

Mamdani also reiterated his belief that billionaires shouldn’t exist – vowing to increase taxes on “richer, whiter neighborhoods.”

“I don’t think that we should have billionaires because, frankly, it is so much money in a moment of such inequality – and ultimately what we need more of is equality across our city and across our state and across our country,” Mamdani stated, “And I look forward to work with everyone, including billionaires, to make a city that is fairer for all of them.”

Additionally, Mamdani has also vowed to uphold NYC’s sanctuary status amidst President Trump’s mass deportation campaign.

“It’s a policy that had previously been defended by Democrats and Republicans alike, until the fear mongering of this current mayor,” Mamdani stated, referencing NYC Mayor Eric Adams. “And it’s a policy that we’ve seen ensures that New Yorkers can get out of the shadows and into the full life of the city that they belong to, and it’s one that I will be proud to stand up for.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) have all expressed support for Mamdani’s campaign.

