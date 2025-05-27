Trump threatens to pull federal funding from California over trans athletes in women’s sports

California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference at Gemperle Orchard on April 16, 2025 in Ceres, California. Governor Gavin Newsom and California Attorney General Rob Bonta have filed a lawsuit in federal court challenging the Trump administration’s use of emergency powers to enact sweeping tariffs that hurt states, consumers, and businesses. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

10:53 AM – Tuesday, May 27, 2025

President Donald Trump has threatened to halt federal funding for California if the state does not stop allowing transgender athletes to compete in women’s sports.

Trump issued a dire warning that he will order “local authorities, if necessary, to not allow” a transgender athlete to compete in the state finals of high school track and field this weekend. The threat comes ahead of a planned phone call with Democrat California Governor Gavin Newsom.

https://twitter.com/TrumpDailyPosts/status/1927357361800331521

“California, under the leadership of Radical Left Democrat Gavin Newscum, continues to ILLEGALLY allow ‘MEN TO PLAY IN WOMEN’S SPORTS,’” Trump grumbled on Truth Social Tuesday. Advertisement “THIS IS NOT FAIR, AND TOTALLY DEMEANING TO WOMEN AND GIRLS. Please be hereby advised that large scale Federal Funding will be held back, maybe permanently, if the Executive Order on this subject matter is not adhered to.”

The 47th president was referring to California high school junior AB Hernandez, who was born a male and transitioned to become transgender. Hernandez has made headlines recently after winning the women’s long jump and triple jump during a state Interscholastic Federation Southern Section Masters Meet.

https://twitter.com/Riley_Gaines_/status/1924193952590160100

In March, Hernandez won a triple jump contest by a wide margin of three feet and is now set to compete in the CIF state championships in Fresno on Friday and Saturday.

“As a Male, he was a less than average competitor. As a Female, this transitioned person is practically unbeatable,” Trump recapped.

The threat by Trump comes after the 47th president signed an executive order in February that stopped transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports or else risk losing out on federal funding for states that don’t cooperate.

After the February executive order, the National Collegiate Athletic Association changed course on its own rules. It now mandates that only people assigned female at birth will be allowed to compete in women’s college sports.

During a governor’s summit at the White House earlier this year, Trump was at odds with Maine’s Governor Janet Mills (D-Maine) over the issue.

https://twitter.com/AutismCapital/status/1893014693410955531

The Trump administration opened a probe into Maine to determine whether or not it was breaking Title IX rules, a provision of the Civil Rights Act that restricts schools that engage in sex-based discrimination from getting federal funds. The investigation put up more than $250 million in annual federal funding at risk for the state.

The president also called for an apology from the governor. Earlier this month, the administration unfroze funding for The Pine Tree State after negotiations and litigation were conducted.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has warned over the past few months that it will go after other states’ federal funding if they do not cooperate.

The news also comes after Newsom admitted during a recent podcast with conservative commentator Charlie Kirk that it’s “deeply unfair” to allow transgenders to compete in women’s sports.

“The Governor, himself, said it is ‘UNFAIR.’ I will speak to him today to find out which way he wants to go???” Trump added. “In the meantime I am ordering local authorities, if necessary, to not allow the transitioned person to compete in the State Finals. This is a totally ridiculous situation!!!”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!