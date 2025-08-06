Trump threatens to federalize Washington, D.C. after DOGE employee was beaten during carjacking attempt

(ALEX WROBLEWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

12:47 PM – Wednesday, August 6, 2025

President Donald Trump threatened to federalize Washington, D.C., due to the “out of control” crime after a Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) employee was bloodied in an attempted carjacking.

On Tuesday, former DOGE leader Elon Musk summarized the brutal beating in an X post.

“A few days ago, a gang of about a dozen young men tried to assault a woman in her car at night in DC. A @Doge team member saw what was happening, ran to defend her and was severely beaten to the point of concussion, but he saved her. It is time to federalize DC,” Musk wrote. Advertisement

Authorities stated that the incident occurred at around 3 a.m. on Sunday in the Logan Circle neighborhood.

The DOGE staffer, identified as Edward Coristine, also known as “Big Balls,” and a woman identified as his significant other, were approached by around 10 suspects who threatened to steal the car.

Law enforcement explained that Coristine told the woman to enter the car before he confronted the group, which is when they began attacking him, before police patrolling the area noticed and intervened.

Two 15-year-old teenagers have since been arrested and charged with unarmed carjacking in connection to the attack.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump issued a lengthy Truth Social post attributing the attack to the city’s relaxed crime laws while sharing a photo of Coristine’s bloodied condition after the brutal beating.

“Crime in Washington, D.C., is totally out of control. Local ‘youths’ and gang members, some only 14, 15, and 16-years-old, are randomly attacking, mugging, maiming, and shooting innocent Citizens, at the same time knowing that they will be almost immediately released. They are not afraid of Law Enforcement because they know nothing ever happens to them, but it’s going to happen now!” Trump wrote. “The Law in D.C. must be changed to prosecute these ‘minors’ as adults, and lock them up for a long time, starting at age 14. The most recent victim was beaten mercilessly by local thugs. Washington, D.C., must be safe, clean, and beautiful for all Americans and, importantly, for the World to see. If D.C. doesn’t get its act together, and quickly, we will have no choice but to take Federal control of the City, and run this City how it should be run, and put criminals on notice that they’re not going to get away with it anymore,” the president continued. “Perhaps it should have been done a long time ago, then this incredible young man, and so many others, would not have had to go through the horrors of Violent Crime. If this continues, I am going to exert my powers, and FEDERALIZE this City. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

The city is run by Democrat Mayor Muriel Bowser, who declined to respond to Trump’s remarks.

