Trump threatens to deploy military in response to ‘Islamic Terrorists’ mass slaughtering Nigerian Christians

The hands of recaptured inmates are seen inside a prison vehicle in Abuja, Nigeria on July 6, 2022, after suspected Boko Haram gunmen attacked the Kuje Medium Prison. Suspected Boko Haram gunmen used explosives to blast their way into a Nigerian prison near the capital, freeing hundreds of inmates in a raid to break out jailed jihadists (KOLA SULAIMON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:10 PM – Saturday, November 1, 2025

President Donald Trump threatened to pull all aid and “go into” Nigeria, accusing the Nigerian government of allowing the mass slaughter of Christians.

President Trump issued the strong warning in a Saturday Truth Social post, demanding that the Nigerian government take action against the “Islamic Terrorists” carrying out the mass slaughter of Christians.

“If the Nigerian Government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the U.S.A. will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, and may very well go into that now disgraced country, ‘guns-a-blazing,’ to completely wipe out the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities.”

“I am hereby instructing our Department of War to prepare for possible action. If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our CHERISHED Christians! WARNING: THE NIGERIAN GOVERNMENT BETTER MOVE FAST!”

Nigeria, the most populous country in Africa with 220 million residents, is mainly split between Muslims and Christians. Watchdog groups like Open Doors and the International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law report that Nigeria is one of the most dangerous places in the world to be a Christian.

Various reports have indicated that thousands of Christians have been killed, along with tens of thousands more displaced by extremist groups, while the Nigerian government has faced international criticism for failing to protect Christians.

President Trump also released a Truth Social post from the day before, proclaiming, “Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria.”

“When Christians, or any such group, is slaughtered like is happening in Nigeria (3,100 versus 4,476 Worldwide), something must be done! I am asking Congressman Riley Moore, together with Chairman Tom Cole and the House Appropriations Committee, to immediately look into this matter, and report back to me.”

“The United States cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening in Nigeria, and numerous other Countries. We stand ready, willing, and able to save our Great Christian population around the World!” Trump added.

Meanwhile, Nigerian Foreign Affairs Minister Yusuf Maitama Tuggar responded, stating: “For the avoidance of any doubt, and out of respect for all the victims and survivors around the world of this unique and appalling crime against humanity, let the record show that there is no genocide, now or ever, in Nigeria.”

“The United States of America has made its statement on religious freedom. Nigeria has noted,” added Nigerian foreign ministry spokesperson Kimiehi Imomotimi Ebienfa on Saturday. “We remain committed in our resolve to tackle the violent extremism that is fueled by special interests who have helped drive such decay and division in countries across the intersecting West African and Sahel regions.”

