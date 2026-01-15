Trump threatens Insurrection Act deployment amid Minneapolis unrest

(L-top) President Trump on January 13, 2026 in Dearborn, Michigan. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) / (L-bottom) Residents confront federal agents on January 14, 2026. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) / (R-top) Federal agents launch tear gas at residents protesting on January 14, 2026. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)/ (R-bottom) Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (C) speaks on January 09, 2026. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

11:16 AM – Thursday, January 15, 2026

President Donald Trump has warned that he can invoke the Insurrection Act if local politicians in Minneapolis, Minnesota, fail to subdue the violent protestors attacking federal officers in the area.

The Insurrection Act of 1907 authorizes the U.S. president to send military troops into an area to quell civil unrest by temporarily overriding the Posse Comitatus Act, which restricts the use of the military for domestic law enforcement purposes. It has not been called upon since the 1992 Los Angeles riots, though it has been used more than two dozen times since its signing.

“If the corrupt politicians of Minnesota don’t obey the law and stop the professional agitators and insurrectionists from attacking the Patriots of I.C.E., who are only trying to do their job, I will institute the INSURRECTION ACT, which many Presidents have done before me, and quickly put an end to the travesty that is taking place in that once great State,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Thursday morning.

This ultimatum comes on the heels of another ICE-related shooting in Minneapolis, the second this month.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night when an officer reportedly shot an illegal alien in the leg while making an arrest. According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the individual, Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis, 27, had resisted arrest and “violently assaulted the officer” with a snow shovel. The agent then fired off shots as he was “fearing for his life and safety.”

While urging for peace on the streets, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D-Minn.) and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D-Minn.) have also simultaneously condemned the federal presence in their state, framing the recent enforcement actions as an affront to the city’s values.

“Let’s turn the temperature down. Stop this campaign of retribution. This is not who we are,” Walz said. “And an appeal to Minnesotans: I know this is scary. We can — we must — speak out loudly, urgently, but also peacefully. We cannot fan the flames of chaos. That’s what he wants.”

Walz has already issued a “warning order” to the Minnesota National Guard, placing them on standby as a buffer.

However, his intent remains strategically unclear: the Guard could be deployed to resist federal overreach or to restore order locally, thereby preempting a military intervention by the Trump administration. At the time, Walz asserted that the state was “at war” with the federal government.

