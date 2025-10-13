Trump: ‘This is the historic dawn of a new Middle East’

OAN Staff Sophia Flores
4:51 AM – Monday, October 13, 2025
While addressing the Knesset, President Donald Trump hailed the historic peace deal as “an incredible triumph for Israel and for the world.”
The president spoke before the Israeli parliament following the release of all living hostages from Gaza. In his remarks, Trump stated that from “generations from now, this will be remembered as the moment that everything began to change.”
“After so many years of unceasing war and endless danger, today, the skies are calm, the guns are silent, the sirens are still, and the sun rises on a Holy Land that is finally at peace,” he said.
The president reaffirmed that the United States has always stood by its close ally, Israel. When Israel grieves, America grieves. He vowed that the United States will stand with the Jewish state under two everlasting promises — to never forget, and to ensure that an event like October 7th never happens again.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alertsWhat do YOU think? Click here to jump to the comments!
Sponsored Content Below