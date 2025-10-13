Trump: ‘This is the historic dawn of a new Middle East’

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to address the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, with Amir Ohana, Speaker of the Israeli Knesset, and Israeli President Isaac Herzog on October 13, 2025 in Jerusalem. President Trump is visiting the country hours after Hamas released some of the remaining Israeli hostages captured on Oct. 7, 2023, part of a US-brokered ceasefire deal to end the war in the Gaza Strip. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

4:51 AM – Monday, October 13, 2025

While addressing the Knesset, President Donald Trump hailed the historic peace deal as “an incredible triumph for Israel and for the world.”

The president spoke before the Israeli parliament following the release of all living hostages from Gaza. In his remarks, Trump stated that from “generations from now, this will be remembered as the moment that everything began to change.”

“After so many years of unceasing war and endless danger, today, the skies are calm, the guns are silent, the sirens are still, and the sun rises on a Holy Land that is finally at peace,” he said.

The president reaffirmed that the United States has always stood by its close ally, Israel. When Israel grieves, America grieves. He vowed that the United States will stand with the Jewish state under two everlasting promises — to never forget, and to ensure that an event like October 7th never happens again.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

