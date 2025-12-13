Trump: ‘There will be very serious retaliation’ for the ambush that killed 3 U.S. personnel in Syria

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn at the White House on December 13, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Tom Brenner/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

1:00 PM – Saturday, December 13, 2025

President Donald Trump vowed that the United States will retaliate against ISIS after the killing of three U.S. personnel in Syria.

Speaking to reporters outside the White House on Saturday, Trump affirmed that this was an attack by the Islamic State on the U.S. as well as on Syria. He emphasized that Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa was “fighting along with us” and was devastated by the news.

Asked how the U.S. would respond, he answered, simply, “We will retaliate,” before turning to board Marine One, his helicopter.

He reiterated this message in a Truth Social post.

“We mourn the loss of three Great American Patriots in Syria, two soldiers, and one Civilian Interpreter,” Trump wrote. “Likewise, we pray for the three injured soldiers who, it has just been confirmed, are doing well.” He continued, “This was an ISIS attack against the U.S., and Syria, in a very dangerous part of Syria, that is not fully controlled by them. The President of Syria, Ahmed al-Sharaa, is extremely angry and disturbed by this attack. There will be very serious retaliation.”

A gunman ambushed U.S. troops on Saturday and was reported by Pentagon officials to be affiliated with the terror organization ISIS. The “savage” was engaged by partner forces and killed, War Secretary Pete Hegseth said. The individual has not been publicly identified.

Three other individuals were also reportedly wounded in the attack.

The victims will not be publicly revealed until 24 hours after their loved ones have been notified.

