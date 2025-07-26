Trump: Thailand and Cambodia agree to hold immediate ceasefire talks

OAN Staff Abril Elfi
2:12 PM – Saturday, July 26, 2025
President Donald Trump has stated that the leaders of Cambodia and Thailand have agreed to meet immediately to work out a ceasefire.
On Saturday, Trump posted a thread on Truth Social where he stated that he spoke with both Thailand’s prime minister, Phumtham Wechayachai, and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet who have agreed to work on a ceasefire.
“Just spoke to the Prime Minister of Cambodia relative to stopping the War with Thailand. I am calling the Acting Prime Minister of Thailand, right now, to likewise request a Ceasefire, and END to the War, which is currently raging. We happen to be, by coincidence, currently dealing on Trade with both Countries, but do not want to make any Deal, with either Country, if they are fighting.” he first posted.Advertisement
A few minutes later, he stated that he spoke with Wechayachai, who “wants to have an immediate Ceasefire, and PEACE.”
Trump then went on to say that “both parties are looking for an immediate Ceasefire and Peace.”
He also stated that both countries are “looking to get back to the “Trading Table” with the United States.” However, he reiterated that it would be inappropriate to do so before the “fighting STOPS.”
