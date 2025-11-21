Trump: ‘Terminating’ deportation protections for ‘Somalis in Minnesota’ 

President Donald Trump stops and talks to the media before he boards Marine One on the South Lawn at the White House on June 15, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

10:00 PM – Friday, November 21, 2025

President Donald Trump has announced that he will be “terminating” protected status for “Somalis in Minnesota.”

On Friday, the president took to Truth Social to announce that deportation protections for Somali nationals living in the Gopher State will be removed, “effective immediately.”

“Minnesota, under Governor Waltz, is a hub of fraudulent money laundering activity. I am, as President of the United States, hereby terminating, effective immediately, the Temporary Protected Status (TPS Program) for Somalis in Minnesota. Somali gangs are terrorizing the people of that great State, and BILLIONS of Dollars are missing. Send them back to where they came from. It’s OVER!”

Trump’s announcement follows after a Manhattan Institute report was published claiming that funds taken through the Feeding Our Future scheme were sent to Somalia via informal money-transfer networks. Investigators have suggested that some of the money could have reached the Somalian terrorist group Al-Shabaab.

Advertisement

Minnesota has the largest Somali population in the United States, with close to 74,000 to 86,610 residents.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!