Trump: Terminating all of Biden’s Executive Orders signed by Autopen

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office on August 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) / Framed portraits of U.S. President Donald Trump flank an image of former U.S. President Joe Biden’s signature and an autopen at the White House on September 25, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

12:15 PM – Friday, November 28, 2025

President Donald Trump has announced that he will be cancelling “all Executive Orders, and anything else that was not directly signed by” his predecessor Joe Biden.

Trump took to Truth Social to share that any document signed by the 46th president with an Autopen, which he predicts is 92% of them, will be terminated.

“Any document signed by Sleepy Joe Biden with the Autopen, which was approximately 92% of them, is hereby terminated, and of no further force or effect. The Autopen is not allowed to be used if approval is not specifically given by the President of the United States,” the president wrote on Truth Social. “The Radical Left Lunatics circling Biden around the beautiful Resolute Desk in the Oval Office took the Presidency away from him. I am hereby cancelling all Executive Orders, and anything else that was not directly signed by Crooked Joe Biden, because the people who operated the Autopen did so illegally.”

Trump then stated that the “Radical Left Lunatics” took the presidency away from Biden, adding that the people who operated the Autopen for him did so “illegally.” The president said Biden was not involved in the process, but if he was “he will be brought up on charges of perjury.”

