Trump tells Schumer to ‘GO TO HELL’ after Senate nominee negotiations fall apart

9:12 AM – Sunday, August 3, 2025

President Donald Trump told Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer to “GO TO HELL,” as negotiations in the Senate to confirm the president’s nominees fell apart.

President Trump pushed the Senate to continue working over the weekend in an attempt to strike a deal and ultimately clear the backlog of Trump’s appointees.

After hours of negotiations, the Senate was sent home for its August recess without confirming dozens of Trump’s nominees.

“Senator Cryin’ Chuck Schumer is demanding over One Billion Dollars in order to approve a small number of our highly qualified nominees, who should right now be helping to run our Country. This demand is egregious and unprecedented, and would be embarrassing to the Republican Party if it were accepted,” Trump wrote in a Saturday Truth Social post.

“It is political extortion, by any other name. Tell Schumer, who is under tremendous political pressure from within his own party, the Radical Left Lunatics, to GO TO HELL! Do not accept the offer, go home and explain to your constituents what bad people the Democrats are, and what a great job the Republicans are doing, and have done, for our Country. Have a great RECESS and, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

Trump’s claim that Schumer (D-N.Y.) demanded over “one billion dollars” was in reference to Senate Democrats negotiating for the White House to unfreeze billions in funding to the National Institute of Health and foreign aid.

Senate Democrats also demanded that the White House forego any future attempts at clawback packages in exchange for passing through several of Trump’s nominees.

GOP Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) argued that the Senate was close to striking deals on numerous occasions, although it ultimately failed as Schumer insisted on introducing further demands.

“We’ve had three different deals since last night,” Mullin stated. “And every time it’s been, every time it’s ‘I want more.’”

“You get to a realization that there was, it was never about making a deal,” he added. “They want to go out and say the President’s being unrealistic, and because he can’t answer to his base to make a deal like we have in every other president in history.”

Meanwhile, Schumer responded to Trump’s comments, arguing that the GOP should have continued negotiations.

“Trump’s all-caps Tweet said it all,” Schumer stated. “In a fit of rage, Trump threw in the towel, sent Republicans home, and was unable to do the basic work of negotiating.”

“He took his ball, he went home, leaving Democrats and Republicans alike wondering what the hell happened,” he added.

In response to the Democrats’ obstruction, some GOP Senators have called for rule changes after the recess to allow Trump’s nominees to pass through despite the Democrats’ holdup.

It is unclear if the GOP would be able to pass rule changes through with a majority, as moderate Republicans may prioritize the current rules in place to negotiate potential future Democrat nominations.

