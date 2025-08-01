Trump team visits disputed Gaza aid distribution site to investigate

Palestinians carry bags of flour that they obtained from aid trucks which entered Gaza. (Photo by BASHAR TALEB/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

6:09 PM – Friday, August 1, 2025

President Donald Trump’s Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff made his first visit to an aid distribution site in Gaza, jointly supported by the United States and Israel — and accompanied by U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee.

They toured distribution sites run by the U.S.‑ and Israeli‑backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), aiming to assess the humanitarian situation and help craft a plan for food and medical aid delivery.

Witkoff stated that the visit to the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) facility aimed to provide President Trump with a comprehensive understanding of the humanitarian conditions on the ground and to assist in formulating a plan for the delivery of food and medical aid to Gazans.

Advertisement

The visit comes amid ongoing reports of violent incidents near GHF distribution points. According to the United Nations, at least 859 Palestinians have been killed in the vicinity of these sites — however, the GHF disputes this claim.

The Trump-led group visited a GHF distribution site near Rafah in southern Gaza.

In a post on X, accompanied by images of the visit, Witkoff wrote: “Today, we spent over five hours inside Gaza – level setting the facts on the ground, assessing conditions, and meeting with @GHFUpdates and other agencies.” Huckabee also noted that they received “briefings from the IDF and spoke directly with individuals on the ground.” He maintained that GHF sites are in fact distributing “more than one million meals per day,” describing the operation as an “incredible feat.”

According to GHF, around 1.3 million meals were distributed across three sites on Thursday, though exact figures for Friday have not yet been released, the outlet continued. The United Nations, however, still claims that the volume of aid delivered by GHF remains well below the minimum nutritional requirements for the population.

Locals in the region spoke to the press — relaying their anger and frustration — despite receiving free meals funded by U.S. taxpayers.

“This visit is a hollow media stunt, not a humanitarian mission. He comes with no solutions, only talking points designed to polish the image of an administration complicit in our suffering,” said Louay Mahmoud, who lives in Gaza.

(Photo via: BBC)

Key Points:

Duration & Purpose of Visit — Witkoff highlighted that they spent over five hours inside Gaza to assess conditions and “level set” the facts on the ground. The purpose was to inform President Trump and help shape a humanitarian aid strategy.

Engagements on the Ground — They met with GHF representatives and other agencies involved in aid distribution.

IDF Briefings — Huckabee emphasized they were briefed by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and spoke directly to people on the ground, such as aid workers and residents.

Praise for GHF Operations — Huckabee called the delivery of over one million meals per day an “incredible feat,” showing strong support for the GHF’s role.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!