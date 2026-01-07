Trump taking ‘immediate’ steps to ban ‘large institutional investors’ from buying single-family homes

(Background) A ‘For Sale’ sign is posted outside a single-family home on August 22, 2025, in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) / (R) U.S. President Donald Trump addresses a House Republican retreat at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on January 06, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

3:25 PM – Wednesday, January 7, 2026

Boosting the “American Dream” of homeownership, President Donald Trump proposed a ban on large institutional investors purchasing single-family homes — in an effort to eliminate corporate competition for families, while driving down housing costs — targeting Wall Street’s footprint in the housing market.

In a Truth Social post on Wednesday, Trump explained that “for a very long time, buying and owning a home was considered the pinnacle of the American Dream. It was the reward for working hard, and doing the right thing, but now, because of the Record High Inflation caused by Joe Biden and the Democrats in Congress, that American Dream is increasingly out of reach for far too many people, especially younger Americans.”

“I am immediately taking steps to ban large institutional investors from buying more single-family homes, and I will be calling on Congress to codify it,” he announced.

By aggressively purchasing entry-level homes and converting them into long-term rentals, institutional investors have fundamentally altered the real estate landscape. This practice reduces the inventory available to first-time buyers, effectively driving up home prices and making homeownership less attainable for the average family.

Following President Trump’s Truth Social post touching on the subject, the real estate market was upended on Wednesday.

Blackstone, an asset management giant with over $1 trillion under management, saw its stock tumble more than 5% as investors reacted to the potential policy shift.

While critics maintain that firms like Blackstone have inflated home prices by building massive rental portfolios, the company claims that institutional ownership represents only a fraction of the market and that a lack of new supply remains the primary driver of the affordability crisis.

The potential ban may prove to be another way for the president and Republicans to continue tackling the issue of affordability ahead of the upcoming midterm elections.

Last month, Trump announced deals signed with several major pharmaceutical companies to offer prescription drugs at lower rates with his “Most Favored Nation” executive order, and with his TrumpRx platform. Recent reports also show inflation running below economists’ expectations.

“People live in homes, not corporations,” Trump asserted, noting that he would discuss this topic and “further housing and affordability proposals” during his upcoming speech at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in two weeks.

