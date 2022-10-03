Trump sues CNN for defamation, seeking $475M in damages

Former U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference CPAC held at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

On Monday, 45th President Donald J. Trump sued CNN for alleged defamation. Trump is seeking $475 million in damages.

In a Truth Social post, Trump claimed that the once prestigious network is now the “purveyor of disinformation, defamation and Fake News.”

In the 29-page lawsuit, it is mentioned how CNN has had a history of criticizing the former president. However, it is indicated that the criticism against Trump has heightened in the recent months out of fear that the 45th President will run for office again in 2024.

“As a part of its concerted effort to tilt the political balance to the left, CNN has tried to taint the Plaintiff,” the suit said.

The lawsuit listed many examples of how the network has defamed the Florida resident. Some of those examples include comparing Trump to Hitler, using the defamatory label of ‘racist’ to describe Trump and by referring to Trump’s claim that the 2020 election was stolen as ‘Trump’s big lie.’

A CNN spokesperson has declined to comment on the lawsuit.