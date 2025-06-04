Trump speaks with Putin following Ukrainian drone strikes: ‘Not a conversation that will lead to immediate peace’

Russian President Vladimir Putin gives an interview (GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

12:56 PM – Wednesday, June 4, 2025

President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he has spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin, following Ukraine’s surprise drone attack on Russian bombers deep within Russian territory.

“I just finished speaking, by telephone, with President Vladimir Putin, of Russia. The call lasted approximately one hour and 15 minutes. We discussed the attack on Russia’s docked airplanes by Ukraine, and also, various other attacks that have been taking place by both sides. It was a good conversation, but not a conversation that will lead to immediate Peace,” Trump explained in a Truth Social post.

Trump discussed a recent Kyiv attack where Ukrainian drones, which were smuggled into Russia, reportedly destroyed 41 Russian heavy bombers strategically positioned deep in Russian territory –beyond the reach of Ukrainian missiles.

Advertisement

“President Putin did say, and very strongly, that he will have to respond to the recent attack on the airfields.”

Additionally, President Trump also revealed that the two world leaders discussed the ongoing negotiations with Iran regarding the nation’s nuclear enrichment program. The GOP commander-in-chief stated that Putin has agreed to step in and “participate in the discussions with Iran.”

“We also discussed Iran, and the fact that time is running out on Iran’s decision pertaining to nuclear weapons, which must be made quickly! I stated to President Putin that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon and, on this, I believe that we were in agreement. President Putin suggested that he will participate in the discussions with Iran and that he could, perhaps, be helpful in getting this brought to a rapid conclusion. It is my opinion that Iran has been slowwalking their decision on this very important matter, and we will need a definitive answer in a very short period of time,” Trump concluded.

The post comes in the wake of direct negotiations between Ukrainian and Russian officials, which appear to have yielded little substantive progress toward a peaceful resolution.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!